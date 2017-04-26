President Edgar Lungu says Zambia is enjoying peace contrary to falsehood being peddled by some sections of the media.
President Lungu says Zambia will remain a peaceful country which is open to cooperate with other countries to spur economic development.
The Head of State said this when he received letters of credence from Czech Republic Ambassador designate Radeck Rubes at state house.
And President Lungu says opening of the Czech Republic embassy in Zambia is a great development aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.
He says Zambia looks forward to collaborating with the Czech Republic and learn from its expertise.
The Head of State adds that he is pleased to note that the two countries have already started partnering in the agriculture sector.
President Lungu disclosed that Czech Republic Minister of Agriculture Marian Jurecka will grace this year’s agritech expo in Chisamba this weekend.
And Mr. Rubes has assured President Lungu that he will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
The newly appointed ambassador said he has already seen great interests in Zambia to benefit the two countries.
Which sections of media I wonder, it dead ZNBC
Why is there such negative news if Zambia is peaceful? Zambians deserve to live peacefully, not being intimidated by PF and its PFascist tactics. Black nazis are a disgrace.
Lungu. Now he wants to lie to himslef when his thugs are key in his violent ideas. Just release the innocent man and go to court to prove your legitmacy
you mean Peace by having your opponent in prison on trumped up treason charges?
What a weak pathetic Museveni wanna-be dictator. You have just authored your own downfall my dear.
– Why visit Chimbokaila at midnight? Why switch off power during this time? Only the prince of darkness & his agents operate during this time.
– Why bribe Judge Gertrude Chawatama with $500,000 to prolong HH’s silly fake treason case?
Don’t invest in evil schemes now, you’ll end up suffering in your old age.
Great news, we need friends not enemies
Watch who you beg from without shame. Can the Czechs afford to bail out PF out of its quagmire?
Which peace when you are locking up people on false charges that you are failing to present in court you are a very stupid President.
Why do we give these ambassadors such news coverage on prime time NEWS for just presenting their credentials. The Presidents time is better spent solving the Economic problems of our people. Never seen such type of NEWS on SKY news or CNN.
But mubi lungu kwati kakoswe kamusanga
Whether we like it or not, illegality in ascending to power weakens mandate to negotiate. Hence guilty conscious takes over. From Lungu’s opening remarks it’s clear that the tramped-up treason case without proof is clearly back-firing on him. Here is a new ambassador supposedly opening a new diplomatic door for Zambia, but Lungu is already flat on his back in defence posture right from start in the opening discussions, when this is supposed to be bilateral win-win discussions. End result: – Zambia loses.
.if this LAZ BUM wants to reassure investors he can simply host a Press conference and take questions from local and international media, since PF can in power I can only count one press conference at State house.