President Edgar Lungu says Zambia is enjoying peace contrary to falsehood being peddled by some sections of the media.

President Lungu says Zambia will remain a peaceful country which is open to cooperate with other countries to spur economic development.

The Head of State said this when he received letters of credence from Czech Republic Ambassador designate Radeck Rubes at state house.

And President Lungu says opening of the Czech Republic embassy in Zambia is a great development aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He says Zambia looks forward to collaborating with the Czech Republic and learn from its expertise.

The Head of State adds that he is pleased to note that the two countries have already started partnering in the agriculture sector.

President Lungu disclosed that Czech Republic Minister of Agriculture Marian Jurecka will grace this year’s agritech expo in Chisamba this weekend.

And Mr. Rubes has assured President Lungu that he will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The newly appointed ambassador said he has already seen great interests in Zambia to benefit the two countries.