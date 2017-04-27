Former Deputy Transport Minister in the Chiluba Administration Alfred Ndhlovu has said democracy in Zambia is completely dead under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu reign.
Reacting to the Catholic Church’s concerns over the human right abuse incidences in Zambia, Ndhlovu said PF Led Government is determined to kill democracy in Zambia for their selfish motives.
Ndlovu said is undoubtedly now that Zambia is under a dictatorship kind of Government following the autocratic leadership exhibited by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
He further noted that he had worked in the MMD Government and the late President Dr. Chiluba embraced democracy in Zambia and President Lungu has killed it within his short time of being the office of presidency.
He added that the other indication that democracy has been swept out in Zambia is that Ministers are performing their duties in the name of the president.
Ndhlovu who campaigned for President Edgar Lungu in the last elections said in democracy ministers are not supposed to be told what to do by the president.
“Lungu has killed democracy in Zambia which was brought by the former ruling party the movement for multi-party Democracy (MMD) Ndlovu said
Meanwhile, New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale has indicted the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) of being a champion Political Violence in Zambia.
In an interview, Siwale was quick to mention that Patriotic Front deserves to be deregistered for promoting violence in the country.
He insisted that the registrar of society should take his concern seriously and get rid of PF for fanning lawlessness in Zambia.
Siwale noted that most of the political violence across the country have been engineered by the Patriotic Front and have continued playing blame games on their own acts that have endangered peoples’ lives in Zambia.
And the New Labour Party leader also alleged that the PF led Government has recruited many political cadres in the Police Service, adding that the enlisted political cadres are the ones brutalizing Zambians, especially those deemed as political opponents in the political arena.
“PF should just be deregistered, it is not a good party in Zambia for it is just causing chaos in the country” siwale said
Much as Alfred Ndlovu makes sense, he should know that by campaigning for Lungu and PF in the last election, he is part of the problem. Lungu’s history of lawlessness and vindictiveness is long and clear even when he was a Minister of Home Affairs. Ndlovu is just unwise and reckless himself. His man in State House is ruining Zambia.
Lungu is so insecure he has to be sandwiched by armed police like that. He can’t even trust he’s own shadow.
Democracy is killed the moment the RULING PARTY starts to treat the OPPOSITION parties as ENEMIES and not PARTNERS in governance. Why wouldn’t a government provide state security to a leader of the main opposition to avoid incidents of insecurity?
DO YOU PEOPLE MEAN THAT WHEN THERE IS A BREAKDOWN IN LAW AND ORDER THEN THERE IS DEMOCRACY? I REALLY DON’T UNDERSTAND WHAT COMRADE NDHLOVU IS TALKING ABOUT.
I understand why the article does not make sense to You, PF cadres have not enough faculty to understand tenets of democracy.
Elder Njobvu, when H,H was misbehaving and breaking the law you were celebrating and did not condemn him but now because he is caught by law you start complaining. Make your comments balanced ba Elder.
4 UPND officials are arrested with explosive chemicals and everyone keeps quiet. The PF youths stage a peaceful protest at LAZ office and everyone cries they are violent. WHEN PEOPLE REFUSE AND DENY THE TRUTH WITH IMPUNITY, IT LEADS TO ANARCHY AND CONFUSION. The problem with characters like Siwale and Ndhlovu is they don’t build by giving timely counsel to everyone-they just issue irrisponsible statements for political expedience. These are the characters who should have been advising hh not to break the…
Born as parasitic liar, live as parasitic liar, will die as parasitic liar. That is the life summary of parasitic liar who is unfortunately Zambian Citizen.
Lie about what?? What I have summerised above is only the truth as it happened. The problem with you upndonkeys is you are so filled with hate, you deliberately ignore to the truth as long as your failed leaders put as they want to see it and you religiously believe them. You really are despicable creatures!!!
Zambian citizen
What explosive devices ? Are those exhibits like the ones that were arrested with GBM in his gym for youths on allegations the youth were being trained with catapults and boxing gloves to take on the Zambia defence forces ???
…law. SHAMEFUL CHARACTERS!! From the above example, who is perpetrating violence-LET’S CALL A SPADE A SPADE, COUNTRYMEN!!
Frustrated human being, poverty is a spirit kanaba mulichiluba zasila ati Democracy in Zambia is completely dead under President Lungu. give us break
Mr. Ndhlovu – Where are Ronald Penza, Paul Tembo, Hanson Kamima, Cuthbet Nguni, Dean Mung’omba, Princess Nakatindi, etc. What is common with all these? And everything happened under your Chiluba’s “democracy”, right!!!.
@ One Zambia,so you mean what happened those you mentioned should start happening again?
mjk – Surely you do not understand what I said — Mr. Ndhlovu was part of Govt when the mentioned people died under mysterious circumstances. Mr. Ndhlovu cannot compare what happened during their reign and what is happening now and claim that it was better then with a lit of summary executions under their belt – if you care to understand.
I mean what happened to those you mentioned should start happening now?
Democracy died in Kabwe at the PF Convention.
All mama Wina’s doing……
Ba Ndhlovu you seem to be fighting for relevance. Your newly found friends in the UPND have never even smelt democracy within their party. To become president of the UPND, the foremost qualification is to be Tonga. So, I wonder what kind of democracy exists in the UPND.
Does democracy allow ‘certain people to disgrace the president of a nation’…No…lets no what Democracy is…….
Nobody can DISGRACE Lungu more that he has DISGRACED HIMSELF!
And he has damaged Zambias reputation worse than any previous person.
Does democracy allow ‘certain people to disgrace the president of a nation’…No…seems many no not what Democracy is…….No
You go and tear gas a person who has not been issued with a call out to come to the Police and has never refused. Ubukopo uyu, you go and use maximum force with a lot of resources for a result you can achieve with minimum force with very few resources. Effective administration of any operation requires thinking
Why is president Lungu always surrounded by fierce looking security Men? You don’t see this kind of security with super power presidents. How can he assure Zambians and the international community that there is peace in the country when he’s surrounded by such armed and brutal looking paramilitary forces? Zambia is beginning to look like a war zone. What is president Lungu scared of I wonder! It’s shocking and hugely embarrassing indeed.
If what you are saying is true, HH would have been history in Mongu. Also, you know nothing about the security of the world’ most powerful presidents.
Kikikikiki. Cutting the ribbon while sandwiched by 2 bullet proof vested savages. Ba one nation you must be a violent man as well not to see anything wrong with this picture.
True!
the guilty are never sure of what might happen at anytime iam sure even those policemen surrounding him are not comfortable for him.