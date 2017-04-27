Former Deputy Transport Minister in the Chiluba Administration Alfred Ndhlovu has said democracy in Zambia is completely dead under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu reign.

Reacting to the Catholic Church’s concerns over the human right abuse incidences in Zambia, Ndhlovu said PF Led Government is determined to kill democracy in Zambia for their selfish motives.

Ndlovu said is undoubtedly now that Zambia is under a dictatorship kind of Government following the autocratic leadership exhibited by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He further noted that he had worked in the MMD Government and the late President Dr. Chiluba embraced democracy in Zambia and President Lungu has killed it within his short time of being the office of presidency.

He added that the other indication that democracy has been swept out in Zambia is that Ministers are performing their duties in the name of the president.

Ndhlovu who campaigned for President Edgar Lungu in the last elections said in democracy ministers are not supposed to be told what to do by the president.

“Lungu has killed democracy in Zambia which was brought by the former ruling party the movement for multi-party Democracy (MMD) Ndlovu said

Meanwhile, New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale has indicted the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) of being a champion Political Violence in Zambia.

In an interview, Siwale was quick to mention that Patriotic Front deserves to be deregistered for promoting violence in the country.

He insisted that the registrar of society should take his concern seriously and get rid of PF for fanning lawlessness in Zambia.

Siwale noted that most of the political violence across the country have been engineered by the Patriotic Front and have continued playing blame games on their own acts that have endangered peoples’ lives in Zambia.

And the New Labour Party leader also alleged that the PF led Government has recruited many political cadres in the Police Service, adding that the enlisted political cadres are the ones brutalizing Zambians, especially those deemed as political opponents in the political arena.

“PF should just be deregistered, it is not a good party in Zambia for it is just causing chaos in the country” siwale said