People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has urged President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to start preparing his exit plans now because chances of him remaining in power beyond 2021 are very slim even if his eligibility to contest again is to be cleared constitutionally.
In an interview on pan African Radio, Mulongoti said the days of the Patriotic Front (PF) in power are numbered, affirming that the ruling party is losing popularity day in and out.
He said the PF have lamentably failed to fulfill most of their campaign promises and Zambians are watching from the terraces as they wait for 2021 general elections only to correct their grave mistake they had made to entrust PF with national affairs.
And Mulongoti was quick to state that President Lungu is surrounded by inexperienced advisors on matters of national importance, adding that his advisors are only there to deceive him by proclaiming his name as they make money for themselves and their acquaintances.
“Lungu must start preparing his exit plans now because chances of him remaining in power beyond 2021 are very slim even if his eligibility to contest again is to be cleared constitutionally” Mulongoti said
Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has charged that the statement by People’s party leader Mike Mulongoti is unwise and made without any research.
He said ruling party is just from winning and celebrating the electoral victory in Masaiti which is a clear indication that the party is still popular especially that the area was a stronghold for the opposition UPND and that was their seat.
“Mulongoti’s statement is very dull and unreached, we are just from winning masaiti by-elections” Bwalya said.
To say that he’ll not go beyond 2021 because PF has failed to deliver is not feasible because they rigged in 2016 even when they had failed.
The right thing to say is that KAMBWILI WILL STAND FOR PF PRESIDENT AT THE CONVENTION AND WIN
@ Lombe, PF invented violence at the whole level Zambia’s political history. You will see how EL opponents will be treated by cadres. PF doenst know anything about civility
Mulongoti prepare for those treason charges from Kampongo and that cop Kakanja. They hate to be told the truth they wont be around for long. They mismanaged the Euro bondage money and are scared shiit.
Well done Mr Mulongoti, its your opinion and does not call for insults against you for its only advice to Lungu that indeed he looks into plans for his post presidency as the term moves closer to 2021! He may regret it if he thinks time gives chances for as he blinks so does it tick! You may not have been in plot one Mr Mulongoti but you have been there in corridors of power and you understand better where you could have miscalculated! I take it that your advice to Lungu is loaded and if he does not use the opportunity i.e. sealing loopholes that may haunt his post presidency as the FJT experience of spending time in courts! Zambians are on a quest for enlightenment and participation in driving the national agenda!
the clowns of zambian politics outdoing each other with statements trying to stay relevant smh
Despite blowing $9.2 billion on fake infrastructure projects, Lungu had to “win” by rigging and aviuded a rerun by 13,000 votes in 2016. From now until 2021, the broke ass PF will have no money to bribe voters with, the economy will tank and jobs will be lost. Only their tribes will vote for Lungu and PF. They are finished.
…says the finished political twit who can’t even pay for his BMW at a known Lusaka garage…going to 3 years since that car was parked…opposition is finished in Zambia…now that a bone was not thrown at him, he starts barking rubbish even when he is a non-factor in the political landscape…shame.
“He has already eaten his own cake”, said Mulongoti. Do you remember this statement.
“He has already eaten his own cake”, said Mulongoti. Do you remember this statement.
BA KALONGOTI BENA KUWAYAWAYAFYE. Whether mulongoti likes it or not PF with Edgar Chagwa Lungu will go beyond 2021. There is no political party right now which can match what PF and Lungu are doing. Development and campaign promises Bamulongoti can not be done in 6 months but over a period of time. Which school did you go to bosses where you learnt that campaign promises should be fulfilled within the first 6 months. But Mulongoti uli kakopo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! not ICHIKOPO because you are a TWIT.
Ba Mulongoti just admit that what you stole I’m MMD has now dried up! In my four decades on earth, President Lungu is the most active and self energised President Zambia has ever had.
What miracles do you want PF to perform in just eight months? Ask Donald Trump about how hard it is for the first 100 days as a President. Jealous you against HE President Lungu will kill you one by one whilst he delivers development for all to see and experience. You like many in the opposition are the ones to worry because you expired a long time ago.
President Lungu will win the 2021 elections, mark this day!
Mike Mulongoti is very finished.i normally meet him at Northmead on the run,hey you can cry looking at this man.if president Edgar Lungu or PF cannot win in 2021,who else can?be real man.THE FACT IS WHOEVER WILL STAND ON PF IN 2021 SHALL WIN BECAUSE PF IS STILL VERY STRONG IN 6.5 PROVINCES!!
Mulongoti is like an over-beaten drum, which produces horrible sound.
People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti are you speaking for your self? So if President Edgar Chagwa Lungu won.t be there are you? All of you be prepared Mr. Mulongoti is our next president in 2021. Ok see you there in 2021.
PF has lamentable failed and in all aspects of human endeavour but at the same time I have never heard Mulongoti talk about his party.
i for one never and will never vote for PF, they don’t know divergent views only to sing what they want. so as far as I ma concerned my vote and PF is oil and water – they don’t mix. we are busy destroying our democratic tenets by silencing those who see things differently. this country is busy digging its own grave economically, democratically and politically. by the time you smell the coffee, we will have a skeleton. it all started with one grave mistake of MCS (MHSRIP) but that’s where we all went wrong, all what is following is that EL cannot divert much from what MCS did except colour the green a bit of blue here and there.
We can safely say so far so good.. Your analysis mr mulongoti is useless.
So Mulongoti, you’re now a seer or prophet who can gaze in the future? So Lungu needs “experienced ” chaps like Mulongoti? Predict your future that you’ll be president before 2021.
Is this orangutan around?
Tondolo musuuma ba mulongoti wesu..
MR MULONGOTI IS A VERY DULL LAWYER.IF SOME ONE HAS NOTHING TO SAY IS BETTER TO KEEP QUIET.PF AND LUNGU ARE NOT MAGICIANS TO DO MIRACLES.
FIRST OF ALL,MR MULONGOTI YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN A MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT AND AND YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW HOW DIFFICULT IT IS TI DEVELOP A CONSTITUENCY.
WHICH DEVELOPMENT SURE ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT? SIX MONTHS IS TO SHORT TO JUDGE PF.THEY HAVE BEEN GIVEN A MANDATE OF FIVE YEARS.AND FOR PF IT IS A PLUS AS COMPARED TO YOUR FIVE YEARS OF MMD.
PLEASE ZAMBIANS WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? WHO HAS BEWITCHED US NOT TO STAND ON OUR FEET AND PROTEST PEACIFULLY THE WHOLE COUNTRY BY SHOWING LUNGU AND HIS LEADERSHIP THAT WE DO NOT WANT BLOODSHED, LEAVE ZAMBIA BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT? WHY CAN’T WE TELL THIS DICTATORSHIP GOVERNANCE THAT WE ARE FED UP FOR ALL THE CREATED PROBLEMS?
WE NEED THE HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATES, NGOCC, CHURCHES, AND OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES TO STAND UP AND SHOUT TO STOP PF SCHEMES THEN ALL, LITTLE AND BIG STANDS UP AND SPEAK FOR OURSELVES?
LET US SHOW NO CONFIDENCE IN THIS SELECTIVE KIND OF GOVERNANCE PLEASE.
With the calous way he is living his life, the case might actually be that there is another State Funeral and the apex between now and 2021. Then Inonge takes over but because of age declines to run in 2021 and the PF inplodes are all scum of the world vie for the top office tearing one another apart like hyenas on a kill.
Who is Mulongoti’s vice and secretary? It looks like a one man party hallucinating.
Mr Mulongoti,
I thought you once said he is not eligible to stand in 2021…manje why this talk….hehehehe
Of course, we’ll be the decides as voters.
The way I see it: we are stuck with ECL AND THE REASON IS SIMPLY NO VALUE ADDITION IN MAIN OPPOSITION !!
Pf, under Lungu, only wins an election by creating violence and then rig. Come together as opposition leaders, lead your people to free HH and make sure the petition is heard,then only will we know who won the August 2016 election. Pf Winning Masaiti when the opposition leader is being tortured in prison is very poor judgment.
@ malinso, its is not 8 months it is nearly 6 years PF have been the ruling government. So you are actually admitting that very little has beeen achieved.
Lombe….my understanding is that mumbi phiri has aspirations to be the first female zambian president.
A number of leading politicians are ” overthrown’ from within their own party .
Time will tell