People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has urged President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to start preparing his exit plans now because chances of him remaining in power beyond 2021 are very slim even if his eligibility to contest again is to be cleared constitutionally.

In an interview on pan African Radio, Mulongoti said the days of the Patriotic Front (PF) in power are numbered, affirming that the ruling party is losing popularity day in and out.

He said the PF have lamentably failed to fulfill most of their campaign promises and Zambians are watching from the terraces as they wait for 2021 general elections only to correct their grave mistake they had made to entrust PF with national affairs.

And Mulongoti was quick to state that President Lungu is surrounded by inexperienced advisors on matters of national importance, adding that his advisors are only there to deceive him by proclaiming his name as they make money for themselves and their acquaintances.

“Lungu must start preparing his exit plans now because chances of him remaining in power beyond 2021 are very slim even if his eligibility to contest again is to be cleared constitutionally” Mulongoti said

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has charged that the statement by People’s party leader Mike Mulongoti is unwise and made without any research.

He said ruling party is just from winning and celebrating the electoral victory in Masaiti which is a clear indication that the party is still popular especially that the area was a stronghold for the opposition UPND and that was their seat.

“Mulongoti’s statement is very dull and unreached, we are just from winning masaiti by-elections” Bwalya said.