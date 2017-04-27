Incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s wife Mutinta has charged that the state wants to weaken the party by eliminating her husband.

And Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba has adjourned the treason case involving Mr. Hichilema and five others to 4th and 5th May 2017. Mr. Hichilema and five others have been remanded in police custody.

Speaking in a brief interview with Journalists outside the Magistrate Court, Mrs Hichilema said it is now clear that the charges slapped her husband are politically motivated.

“I just want to say that the continued detention of my husband is politically motivated. They want to keep my husband longer in the cells so that they can destroy UPND, they want to buy off some of the members so that they can kill the party and eventually eliminate my husband, everyone is able to see that there is no case here,” Mrs Hichilema said.

And Mr Hichilema and his co-accused have been taken back to Chimbokaila prison after Magistrate Simusamba adjourned the alleged treason case to 4th and 5th May, 2017 for the commencement of preliminary inquiry hearing.

This was after he granted an application by the defence for a preliminary hearing over the treason charge.

The next seating will be for a preliminary inquiry on whether the treason charges are viable and therefore fit to be taken to High Court for trial.