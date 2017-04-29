President Edgar Lungu has said that there is no need for confusion between the church and political leaders. President Lungu said that the Church and political leaders have different roles although they serve the same people.

The President has since called on the church to pray for all political leaders to enable them execute their duties diligently. The president said that government will continue to work with the church in improving the well being of the Zambian people.

The head of state was speaking during a fundraising prayer breakfast for St. Bonaventure University College to mark the 25th anniversary of the university.

The president said government values the contribution the church is making to improve the lives of Zambians.

President Lungu who pledged one hundred thousand United States dollars to the university for the next SIX months said the Catholic Church has shown commitment in improving the lives of the people through provision of educational and medical services to the vulnerable. The head of said that him and the First Lady are passionate about helping the under privileged in society.

And St Bonaventure director Donasian Mbuya said the university needs to raise 8 million kwacha to construct a multipurpose hall and extra class room blocks to accommodate other faculties the university plans to introduce. Reverend Father Mbuya also said the church is working at empowering and encouraging women.

Meanwhile, Father Elliot Ngosa commended president Lungu for exhibiting his Christian faith and leading the country in an exemplary manner. The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Luapula Province has pledged to work with the Patriotic Front Government in promoting national unity.

UCZ Luapula Presbytery Secretary Reverend Moses Zgambo made the pledge during a special fundraising Church Service for the construction of the house for the resident Reverend at St. Luke’s Congregation in Mansa.

Reverend Zgambo disclosed that it is the policy of the United Church of Zambia to work with the Government of the day. He said the Church is happy with the Patriotic Front Government’s commitment to the revival of the ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ spirit because it unites the people and the country.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa who was the Guest of honour at the event reiterated Government’s commitment to working with the Church in addressing social economic challenges of the people in the Province.

Mr. Chilangwa in a speech read on his behalf by Provincial Assistant Secretary Paul Mulola said Government appreciates the role the Church plays in the provision of services in areas of education, health, social justice and good governance.

He said Government has upheld the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation and wants to work with the Church in enhancing the social and economic development of the Country.