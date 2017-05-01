Zambia U20 striker Patson Daka has signed a 5-year contract for undisclosed transfer fee with Austria Bundesliga side FC Red Bull Salzburg.
Salzburg said in a statement that Daka will continue with his development on loan at FC Liefering who play in Austria’s second tier.
The 18-year-old, who recently helped Salzburg win the UEFA Youth League, has been on loan at FC Liefering since December when he moved to Austria from Kafue Celtic.
Salzburg sports director Christoph Freund said Patson is a great talent capable of making the grade at the 10-time Austria champions.
“With Patson Daka’s commitment, we are continuing our successful path, and we have watched Patson closely for a long time and are convinced that his style of playing football is a good match for FC Red Bull Salzburg,” Freund said.
Patson is in Zambia’s provisional squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 which kicks off on May 20.
Who cares about football.
Pathetic spirt and it’s fans.
The only football team I know is Celtic but I hate traffic mer my house when they play.
I just hate football
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Who cares about football.
Pathetic spirt and it’s fans.
The only football team I know is Celtic but I hate traffic mer my house when they play.
I just hate football
Thanks
BB2014,2016
That’s what happens when you live in the Hyndland ghetto of Glasgow. All Scottish teams are located in the rough areas!!
Enjoy young man . Once he tastes abasungu he will not want to come back to angry upset hallots like mushota..can you blame him
Wonderful, Patson Daka! This is indeed what one needs to be successful in life. Wishing you all the best in life. Let those who do not appreciate the success of others burn with envy. Remain disciplined so that you may soar beyond Red bull Salzburg and be able to play even outside Austria. I know how cold Austria can be, weather wise with that cold from the Alps and socially. But I know once you learn some German, you will get used with life.
Compare him with those idi0ts burning property or those who are always running after HHs motorcade.
Jealousy aside, the boy is a star in the making!
He has been at the European club barely a year but he scored their recent matches in the semi and final.