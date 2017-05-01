The Patriotic Front is disappointed by the South African DA and EFF Party’s inability to comprehend how the Zambian justice system works before issuing out unpalatable remarks against Zambia’s duly elected President Edgar Lungu.
THE PATRIOTIC FRONT DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY ADOPTS ANC YOUTH LEAGUE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEMBER COMRADE SIFISO MSTWENI’S STATEMENT AS SHE ADVISES THE SOUTH AFRICAN OPPOSITION DA AND EFF AGAINST ILL-ADVISED COMMENTS ON ISSUES BEFORE THE ZAMBIAN COURTS
The Patriotic Front is disappointed by the South African DA and EFF Party’s inability to comprehend how the Zambian justice system works before issuing out unpalatable remarks against Zambia’s duly elected President His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu. As a party we are perturbed at how the DA and EFF have allowed themselves to be toiled by the whims of a disgruntled opposition who want to undermine the will of the Zambian people.
The Opposition UPND has shown recklessness in their failure to explain simple civics to their opposition counterparts in South Africa. The opposition UPND are power hungry perpetual failures whose appetite for unlawful behaviour has been condemned by a cross section of civil society, traditional leaders, Church leaders and Zambians at large.
Let me also place on record that I have adopted ANC Youth League National Executive Member Sifiso Mtsweni as my own, and thank him for his support to Mother Zambia. Reactionary forces from other countries aligned to Opposition UPND are misrepresenting Zambia. Sadly we have thugs masquerading as leaders of a named Opposition Party, which seeks to see anarchy in Zambia to the extent of seeking to collide with the Presidential motorcade. Every meaningful friend of Zambia must condemn such provocative, barbaric and thuggish acts!
The Patriotic Front on the other hand is a duly elected, law abiding, unifying political party that enjoys massive support from the Zambian people. Our people respects the rule of law and wishes to commend His Excellency the President of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for defending the rule of law by not interfering in Court Cases. Attempts by the Opposition UPND and their misguided allies across the borders are an exercise in futility.
We strongly advise the DA and EFF to take a cue from the various reputable international bodies that monitored the Zambian elections and deemed them free and fair. They must also learn from credible international institutions such as the British High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane Dyet who condemned the provocative nature of HH and his minions in Mongu where they shamelessly attempted to undermine the Zambian government.
Let me commend the civil society, the international organisations and foreign Governments that have rendered solidarity to his Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
I would like to lastly want to announce that the Party will also write to former Copperbelt Minister Hon Mwenya Musenge to show cause why he should not be disciplined by the Party for his unwarranted statements in the media, considering that he is a senior member of the party familiar with the channels of communication.
I thank You!
Hon. Mumbi Phiri
Deputy Secretary General
Patriotic Front
Hon.Mumbi Phiri,just ignore those one man opposition parties of South Africa.PF deals with the ruling ANC party which has support from majority South Africans.
HH asked for that in Mongu so now he must dance to his tune in Chimbokaila.
People must answer this simple question “if HH goes unpunished for blocking presidential motorcade,then how many Zambians will be paving way for the presidential motorcade in future?”NOBODY.then “is that the Zambia you need with no respect for the office of the president?”.BIG NO!!
THEN COURTS MUST DO THE RIGHT THING IN HH’S MONGU CASE TO AVOID SUCH NONSENSE IN THE FUTURE-SIMPLE!!
The Catholic Bishops through their pastoral letter have given a comprehensive assessment of how the Judiciary in Zambia works…It is an open secret that the Judiciary have let the country down by failing to stand up to political manipulation and corruption. How can one explain the failure of the Constitutional Court to hear and exhaustively conclude a presidential petition? We reiterate what we said before: “For some time now, there has been a persistent discourse on the state of the judiciary in Zambia with respect to its independence and impartiality. This situation has undermined public confidence in this institution. There is need to restore confidence in this important arm of Government. There are also many unresolved questions of public interest that have been left hanging and…
Did you that ANC is in big mess in south Africa,,, mumbi phiri does even know that, UNIP is a friend of ANC not PF
Well said Mumbi
Meanwhile the top man in ANC (Zuma) today failed to address the workers after being booed so much. He was forced to leave the podium. That’s the party someone wants to make us believe is doing well. We are not in the UNIP era. We are now exposed.
Zuma can’t even address workers on may day, he was booed and wisked from the podium, that’s pf’s friend and the other one very old, probably in some Asian country having his….. Checked, come on pf give us a break and spare us from your pile of bad breath from your mouths. Yikes!
Mumbi Phiri. What an example to women. Very shameful and embrassing. Madam please don’t try defend wrong thing. Everyone knows Lungu did not win on a clean slate. He manipulated the system and is scared of the petition. Let your Lungu go and prove himself in court instead of arresting people on fake charges. South African and the whole continent at large know what happened.
Those are parties that will NEVER form Governwment.
Mumbi should ignore them. Those are worthless parties like UPND
Thanks
BB2014,16
Is South African going to charge those who booed zuma from the podium with treason? Id iot njimbu you compare sh*tty Zambian democracy with South African democracy.
There are also many unresolved questions of public interest that have been left hanging and unanswered by the Executive.”Where is the Judiciary to call the Executive to attention?
Mumbi doesn’t want anyone to have a view on any matter except hers and PF. Zambians are docile but they know injustice.
How dare she calls commando style raid on political opponent unarmed family without a warrant of arrest as justice. She is a pile of rotten fish and mangoes. Yikes.
Popi Njimbu, the best you can do is keep your stinking mouth completely shut, than allowing your dirty mouth vomit rubbish worse than Mumbi’s unbrushed mouth’s scent. Are you aware that ANC like UNIP have had their miserable days numbered? Do they not support the corrupt stupid and uneducated Zuma even when evidence of corrupt activities are clear for all serious SA’s to see?
It is SAs interest to condemn dictatorships in Africa.. ..they don’t want another Zimbabwe with millions of refugees pouring over their boarders.. ..already zambians claiming asylum in S.A. are at record highs according to the Zambian HC.
The mere fact the British HC took time to comment on HH and meet membe shows this is not an internal issue any more.
Hint: if the UK HC had said that is an internal Zambian matter for GRZ then lungu had the green light.
The UK HC even mentioned the UK being on the IMF board and they turn Zambia down for a loan and the kaponyas still think the UK supports their crackdown on democracy ???
Keep dreaming…..you not arresting membe after your fake warrant for his political arrest is not enough…..
Someone needs to shut this woman’s rotten mouth.
Mumbi Phiri is the Vote Thief caught by Mwaliteta and others with fake Ballot Papers rigging the 2016 Election. Lungu is blocking the Petition Hearing becoz the Rigging would reveal how the PF rigged the Election. What was the Ugandan Emmanuel Chavula doing in the ECZ Server Room? COSATU, DA ,EFF and other Opposition Parties in South Africa should demonstrate in Durban should Chakolwa Lungu attend the World Economic Forum. # Free HH and let the Petition be heard in Court.
She is a pile of bad breath and rotten eggs. Yikes.