THE PATRIOTIC FRONT DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY ADOPTS ANC YOUTH LEAGUE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEMBER COMRADE SIFISO MSTWENI’S STATEMENT AS SHE ADVISES THE SOUTH AFRICAN OPPOSITION DA AND EFF AGAINST ILL-ADVISED COMMENTS ON ISSUES BEFORE THE ZAMBIAN COURTS

The Patriotic Front is disappointed by the South African DA and EFF Party’s inability to comprehend how the Zambian justice system works before issuing out unpalatable remarks against Zambia’s duly elected President His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu. As a party we are perturbed at how the DA and EFF have allowed themselves to be toiled by the whims of a disgruntled opposition who want to undermine the will of the Zambian people.

The Opposition UPND has shown recklessness in their failure to explain simple civics to their opposition counterparts in South Africa. The opposition UPND are power hungry perpetual failures whose appetite for unlawful behaviour has been condemned by a cross section of civil society, traditional leaders, Church leaders and Zambians at large.

Let me also place on record that I have adopted ANC Youth League National Executive Member Sifiso Mtsweni as my own, and thank him for his support to Mother Zambia. Reactionary forces from other countries aligned to Opposition UPND are misrepresenting Zambia. Sadly we have thugs masquerading as leaders of a named Opposition Party, which seeks to see anarchy in Zambia to the extent of seeking to collide with the Presidential motorcade. Every meaningful friend of Zambia must condemn such provocative, barbaric and thuggish acts!

The Patriotic Front on the other hand is a duly elected, law abiding, unifying political party that enjoys massive support from the Zambian people. Our people respects the rule of law and wishes to commend His Excellency the President of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for defending the rule of law by not interfering in Court Cases. Attempts by the Opposition UPND and their misguided allies across the borders are an exercise in futility.

We strongly advise the DA and EFF to take a cue from the various reputable international bodies that monitored the Zambian elections and deemed them free and fair. They must also learn from credible international institutions such as the British High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane Dyet who condemned the provocative nature of HH and his minions in Mongu where they shamelessly attempted to undermine the Zambian government.

Let me commend the civil society, the international organisations and foreign Governments that have rendered solidarity to his Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

I would like to lastly want to announce that the Party will also write to former Copperbelt Minister Hon Mwenya Musenge to show cause why he should not be disciplined by the Party for his unwarranted statements in the media, considering that he is a senior member of the party familiar with the channels of communication.

I thank You!

Hon. Mumbi Phiri

Deputy Secretary General

Patriotic Front