LifestylePhoto Gallery Lusaka Labour Day Celebrations in Pictures May 2, 2017 13 812 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Ministry of Health workers demonstrates during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS National Restoration Party Elias Chipima (2nl) attending the 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Times of Zambia workers marching during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Central Statistical Office workers marching during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting workers marching during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Ministry of Works and Supply workers marching during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Secretary to Cabinet Roland Msiska and his Deputy Patrick Kasonde at the 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu presents a certificate to Prof. Arron Mweene of UNZA for the Most committed to duty award during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue whilst Minister Labour of Joyce Simukoko looks on yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu presents a certificate to Arnold Sondashi for the Most courageous worker award during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu presents a certificate to lowrance Matimero of Barclays Bank for the Most Honest worker award during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue whilst Minister Labour of Joyce Simukoko looks on yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu presents a certificate to Doreen Makanta of Barclays Bank for the Most Honest worker award during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue whilst Minister Labour of Joyce Simukoko looks on yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu Congratulates Kakoma Chivunda for being Long serving at Ministry of labour during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue whilst Minister Labour of Joyce Simukoko looks on yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu addressing workers during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu addressing workers during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda chats with PF Secretary General Davies Mwila at the 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu addressing workers during 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Zambia Agency for Disability join in celebrating 2017 Labour Day Celebration at Freedom Statue yesterday 01-05-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services matches matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. President Edgar Lungu(l) being welcomed by Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila(r) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Fourth Republican President Rupiya Banda during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Secretary to Cabinet Roland Msiska(l) chats with Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba(r) and Town Clerk Alex Mwansa(c) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. President Edgar Lungu(l),Fourth Republican President Rupiya Banda(r) and Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe(c) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe(l) welcomes Fourth Republican President Rupiya Banda(r) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe(l) welcomes Fourth Republican President Rupiya Banda(r) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri(l) greets Fourth Republican President Rupiya Banda(r) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri(l) greets Fourth Republican President Rupiya Banda(r) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima(l) chats with Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini(r) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. President Edgar Lungu(l) chats with Fourth Republican President Rupiya Banda(r) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Mazabuka Boys from Prime Television matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Millennium Radio Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Fourth Republican President Rupiya Banda(l) confers with Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila(r) during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Lusaka City Council Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Independent Broadcasting Authority Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Independent Broadcasting Authority Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Confederation of Trade Union of Zambia Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Civil Servants and Allied Eorkers Union of Zambia Staffs matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs matches matching during the Labour Day Celebration in Lusaka yesterday,01052017.Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis. Related posts: President Lungu at Remembrance Day at the National Cenotaph in Pictures Acceptance of the 2016 general election results is the starting point for dialogue-Chipimo I am looking for an opposition that wants to help me develop Zambia-President Lungu Labour Day Celebrations in Pictures Loading...
Nice pics Mr President!!you are indeed a real Zambian president than those dreamers who want to get it via icc court!!we voted for you and we are proud of you!!
We saw you driving through Cairo road twice today.many PF lovers stood along the road to greet you sir.just keep on doing the right things for mother Zambia.if you fullfil campaign promises by 2021,we shall you vote you once more!!
GO PF GO AND MAY GOD CONTINUE BLESSING PRESIDENT LUNGU AND ZAMBIA!!
Even if he was mot incarcerated he would have boycotted this.
he is NOT fit to live among us.
You know who
These are nice pictures
Im so happy and smiling uncontrollably. I feel like a kid on Christmas
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Most honest worker?
I would worry if l was one of the other not so honest workers
Why is there no labour Day matches in Europe, USA, China, Japan etc despite it being a holiday??
Honest worker! He even beat any one at state house, including the Ministry of Justice.
And what happens after spending money on suits and banners and getting fake promises of 200,000 job? Nothing!
And Lungu is very clever with the way he announced his imaginary jobs, he announces them to people who already have jobs. Try telling the jobless about your job lies and see how they will insult.
@Mwense ;alas Hamweense,you can go and ask those questions in Dundumwedzi Republic!!!
Even if president Edgar Lungu announces those 200 000 jobs among the jobless youths,nobody can insult him.almost all us youths know that high unemployment rate in African countries is a major problem Poor countries such as Zambia are facing.so as long as Govnt is coming up with sound policies to solve this problem,us youths will smile one day.ECL is not God to create jobs for all youths within few months.but bit by bit,many youths will be employed.
STOP BELIEVE THE “UTOPIA” WORLD WHICH THE OPPOSITION PARTIES PROMISE.EVEN IF WE HAD ANOTHER PERSON IN PLOT ONE THAN ECL,UNEMPLOYMENT COULD HAVE REMAINED THE SAME SINCE 11/08/2016.but the more we all work hard,the more jobs will be created!!
You have higher levels of unemployment after spending 10 billion US than before !
How does that make sense.
this was a crowd puller, I can see. Great
Very muted celebrations. I don’t see any jubilant crowds. Maybe they are thinking about how they will afford the new electricity tariffs or their next meal ?
@Spaka like lilo since when have you seen anything, you always don’t see anything.
Is Labour day for the public sector only? Where are all the private companies? Those international brands filling the malls…Shoprite, PicknPay etc. Do they not participate in Labour Day celebrations?
But mubi uyu lungu. I was told he fainted behind closed doors during this event.