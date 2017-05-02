Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has predicted that the ruling Patriotic Front will terribly lose the 2021 General Elections.
Mr. Tayali says he predicted President Edgar Lungu’s victory in the last elections and he has again predicted his loss in 2021.
The EEP Leader says President Lungu and the PF stand no chance, even today if he stood with UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema he can lose terribly.
He says while other opposition leaders don’t want President Lungu to stand in 2021, for him, as a leader of EEP he is looking forward to challenging him in the elections.
He claims that President Lungu is being cheated by Kaizer Zulu and Amos Chanda that he is still popular, but he will be shocked in 2021, that, people will vote for other leaders.
Mr. Tayali says President Lungu and the PF will lose because of what he has termed as poor leadership which he got on a silver platter after the death of President Michael Sata.
He says quality leadership is not about issuing threats and arresting stubborn opponents like Mr. Hichilema and that good leaders engage and gain respect from people by what they do.
In a statement to QTV News, Mr. Tayali says President Lungu has failed to gain and maintain leadership so he wants to rule using the police under the leadership of Kakoma Kanganja.
Nonsense
Lungu who will stand has never lost an election.
He won’t start losing then.
Thanks
Bb2014,16
I hate this Tayali rat, but he must have seen the light after experiencing the brutality of his favourite tinpot dictator. As for Ms Mushota Chimfwembe, I am waiting to ream your mouth with my anaconda so that you stop biatching around. Mushota is underscrewed by her peenyweeny Scotsman.
Buck teeth there is no need for that sort of language. You must be the gentleman I refused connection on LinkedIn and blocked and now you are trying to hound me. Stick to the topic.
Tayali is a nobody.
Thanks
BB2014,16
Q3 (5 marks)
Buck Teeth the blogger is
(a) Soli
(b) Tumbuka
(c) TONGA
(d) Bisa
I read Tayali’s articles on his fb page & one thing I’ve noticed is this: during critical moments like now and elections, his articles are flawless of grammar and spellings but during ‘ordinary’ days, the opposite is true. One thing I’ve come to conclude is this: articles that are excellently written are just written for him whilst those written by him lack consistency in thought pattern.
darling mushota, every story has a beginning and every story comes to an end. In case you do not have glasses buy so that you can see what is happening in the economy of Zambia. There is untold suffering, corruption, theft, rituals all because we are unable to sustain ourselves…….yes…. yes… a few elite are enjoying the remnants and yes the few elite are close ally’s to government such as sizer lulu, mammoth kanda, dumbi Riri, miven hubinda, realdom hikazwe and so many others. They are getting richer at the expense of us the down trodden. You will cry one day mushota ……. you will cry one day.
UPND have lost more elections than one cares to count.
If PF do not work as hard and take the eyes off the goal then yes.
The majority are very happy with PF and current Government.
Zambia is better today than it was 10 years ago. Roads, Malls, cars is better.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Tayali like money.GBM was robbed………………………..
Yaba. Just make sure you don’t try to usurp power by force. I thought the few days of your incerceration would have taught you a lesson. Good like and by the way, what is the composition of your executive in your party?
Ba Tayali please, what weed are you smoking now? You have also joined hallucinators simply because you were not given what you expected?
To the contrary Lungu will win this time with over 55%. It’s the work one puts in that matters and NOT your frustrations. Lungu is working not for elections but to develop Zambia and this is what will win him 2021.
My own personal impression of Chilufya Tayali is that he suffers from a problem known as narcissistic personality disorder. He appears to be obsessed with the limelight – to be in the news all the time, a compelling desire to to want to be heard even if he is not making sense, and self – belief in the correctness and validity of the nonsense he endlessly pours out.
The Chap is frustrated after being incarcerated. Chinama Case
There’s sense in tayali’s word
…says the little political twit who has nothing to offer voters except slinging mud at the government to gain popularity…truly opposition is finished in Zambia…compare with what Elias Chipimo has been working on and you will agree that Tayali is a total waste of time!!!!
Tayali “sleeps” with anyone he “spends a night with”.
Tayali is naive and confused. If Lungu and Pf are allowed to get away with stolen Elections in 2016 then ECZ,Concourt,ZPS and other Institutions involved in holding elections will remain intact. If this happens then there is nothing to stop Lungu and his Criminals to rig the 2021 Elections. Once an Election Rigger always an Election Rigger. Lungu and his Cabal rigged the 2016 Election and that is he has blocked the Hearing of the Petition. If Lungu gets away with the Stolen 2016 Election he will establish a One Man Party Dictatorship and u should consider the 2021 Election as good as rigged. This is how Dictators Mu7 and Mugabe have remained in power. They have perfected the Art of Rigging Elections using State Machninery. Lungu is emulating these 2 Dictators and with ECZ, ZPS,the Courts,…