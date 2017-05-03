Patriotic Front (PF) Information and Publicity Chairperson and Deputy Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has demanded for better working conditions for all journalists in both public and private media houses in the country.

Mr Bwalya urged the media to work harder than ever before to stop the perceived shameful practice of generating fake news as well as other unethical practices in the media fraternity.

He has also wished a happy World Press Freedom Day to all conventional journalists, bloggers, and all those practicing any form of journalism in Zambia.

In a statement made available today, Bwalya assured all media personnel in the country of the support from the ruling PF, adding that his party shall continue to respect the role journalists play as the Fourth Estate in Zambia and world at large.

Bwalya stated that as Zambia joins the global media fraternity in remembering and praying for journalists that have died on duty this past year especially those killed by enemies of media freedom, PF will ensure that violence or any ill treatment of reporters and media practitioners in general is not tolerated in Zambia.

The theme for 2017 press freedom day is ‘Critical minds for critical times: media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies’ is relevant to the current happenings in our country Zambia.

And the PF Deputy Spokesperson said as Zambia continue to reflect on the theme for this year’s World Labour Day, PF will add a voice to the people calling for better working conditions for journalists in the country.

Bwalya expressed sadness that the rate at which the media is becoming plural and diverse is not matching the working conditions of reporters especially those working with private media houses in Zambia.

He further stated that the theme for 2017 is timely because of the growing global appreciation of the role of the media in advancing values and practices that enhance peace, justice and inclusiveness in the societies, stressing the need for transformation in the current journalism that would sustain its relevance and credibility across the world.

“There is need to transform the current journalism that would sustain its relevance and credibility across the world” Bwalya said