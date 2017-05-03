Republican Progressive party (RPP) leader James Lukuku has branded President Edgar Lungu a political rhetoric President.
Lukuku was reacting to the statement delivered by the head of state last night during the Patriotic Front (PF) meet your President and fundraising live musical performance in Lusaka recently where President Lungu emphasized that his administration is a pro-poor Government.
The opposition leader has since accused President Edgar Lungu that he was only hoodwinking the majority poor Zambians with his usual political rhetoric which have no solutions to address the plight of the youths.
Mr Lukuku dismissed the Lungu’s pronouncements that the PF led Government is pro-poor, as only the rich people’s children have access to economic opportunities in Zambia.
And the RPP President took advantage of reminding and asking how far President Lungu and his Government have gone with what he deemed the youth rhetoric policy which the president launched in 2015.
Lukuku also stated that Zambians now have are woken up from slumber and will not be duped by a mere political rhetoric.
“Zambians will not be duped by a mere political rhetoric from president Lungu” Lukuku said
I didn’t even know we had such an opposition leader by that name – people seek attention.
Anyways, you can’t always stop at every ‘dog’ that barks.
Nearly 200 poitical parties now, same number as MPs.
@Munone, read news everyday, one day you will be shocked to find out through Lusaka Times that your parents have a political party.
Another one man party, even his wife can’t vote for him.
He He only gives speeches during fundraising events where is drunk and more money going in his pocket. You will never see him give an address to the nation with journalists allowed to question him. He fails to articulate economic issues. Even the dog I named Edgar at least barks in front of people
NEZ please tone down your language. This is the Republican President you are talking about
But iwe ukamba…..!! You know im not a sympathizer for ECL. But I have felt hurt for him.
NEZ says it all but in addition PF cadres said Lungu is a humble man who has created 500 000 jobs for youths in Zambia, roads, districts, follows rule of law while his disqualified MPs are still serving as ministers. Even children know Lungu stole votes. Unless the petition is heard in the courts of law Lungu remains an illegitimate president of Zambia.
Though i like reading NEZ and MUSHOTA blogs anyway without NEZ and MUSHOTA’S Blogs then LT would not be Interesting BUT EISH kutukana makamaka NEZ please stop that.
I agree Nez is quite a constructive debater only if he could leave out the insults.