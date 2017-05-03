Republican Progressive party (RPP) leader James Lukuku has branded President Edgar Lungu a political rhetoric President.

Lukuku was reacting to the statement delivered by the head of state last night during the Patriotic Front (PF) meet your President and fundraising live musical performance in Lusaka recently where President Lungu emphasized that his administration is a pro-poor Government.

The opposition leader has since accused President Edgar Lungu that he was only hoodwinking the majority poor Zambians with his usual political rhetoric which have no solutions to address the plight of the youths.

Mr Lukuku dismissed the Lungu’s pronouncements that the PF led Government is pro-poor, as only the rich people’s children have access to economic opportunities in Zambia.

And the RPP President took advantage of reminding and asking how far President Lungu and his Government have gone with what he deemed the youth rhetoric policy which the president launched in 2015.

Lukuku also stated that Zambians now have are woken up from slumber and will not be duped by a mere political rhetoric.

“Zambians will not be duped by a mere political rhetoric from president Lungu” Lukuku said