MINISTER of Information Kampamba Mulenga has urged women in the country to step up efforts of raising awareness of early childhood development.

Ms Mulenga stated that the weakest members if Society are children as they need to be protected, natured and provided for until the grow because they are less physical strength and capability to defend themselves.

She has advised residents of Kitwe to emulate Tom and Warren Handley of South Africa who have devoted themselves to walk over 6000 Kilometers in support of the Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC).

The minister was speaking in Kitwe after flagging off the ” Walk with Us Campaign ” started by the two South Africans at Nofred house today,

The minister added that the walk by duo from Mount Kilimanjaro to Johannesburg in support of the OVCs just shows that society still have people who build bridges instead of walls which she said should be emulated.

And Warren Handley said the journey started in April with climbing mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and they will walk back to Johannesburg with the aim of raising awareness and funds for early childhood development.

Mr. Handley said the walk is in six countries Tanzania , Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe , Botswana and lastly South Africa and is expected to end in September this year.

The walk with us is dependent on the kindness of people they find on the way and live on K20 a day budget covering a distance of about 40 kilometers a day, he said.

“We face challenges but the cause is bigger than us raising funds and awareness for early childhood development because our children are the future, and with the energy we have received from the people of Zambia we feel we can do it and we are glad that you share our views and for walking with us” he said.

Meanwhile Young Man Christian Association (YMCA) president Thabo Kawana disclosed that the corporate world in the province has managed to raise US$ 6,000 for the campaign.

Mr. Kawana called on other stakeholders to partner with YMCA and help raise awareness on the importance of early childhood development.