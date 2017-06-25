Copperbelt province Minister Bowman Lusambo says there is need for the province to explore other areas by diversifying from being Copper dependent to agriculture and tourism.
Mr. Lusambo says agriculture and tourism should be the main sectors in the province as it has potential to feed the entire nation and create more jobs.
ZANIS reports that the minister said this at a fundraising dinner? dubbed “ Copperbelt Destination “ held in Ndola last night, which was attended by people from the private sector, Government officials and members of the general public.
He also noted that the province has a ready market in the Democratic Republic of Congo if agriculture is prioritized which would change the face of Copperbelt in terms of trade.
He further said the much talked about smuggling would be a thing of the past if trade is normalized and that this can only be attained if the agriculture sector is prioritized.
Mr. Lusambo said in diversifying the Copperbelt Province, the local people will be encouraged to partner with investors? coming to the province to ensure that Copperbelt province contributes to the country’s economic growth.
The minister noted that there is need to be practical at all levels if the diversifying program was to be achieved.
During the dinner, more than K150 000 was raised towards this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Ndola.
And speaking earlier at the same function, Copperbelt province permanent secretary Elias Kamanga noted that Copperbelt province has always been the host of ZITF but that the province does not have a stand at the Fair to show case it’s potential.
Mr. Kamanga further noted that other provinces always participate in the ZITF but that the host province does not do so when it has a lot of potential and that it is against this background that the province wants to showcase it’s potential at this year’s ZITF
You can diversity to Agriculture especially that you have a ready market in DRC. But tourism? What is there to see on the Copperbelt?
True, diversification is the key. Agriculture is the straightforward option for now: fish farming, goat ranching, poultry with DRC ready to buy all that. Tourism?? Hmmm…which national park is near the c/belt?? Tourism around kafue river??
Copperbelt can be transformed into the country’s manufacting hub again. And yes, agriculture can play its part as well.
But just saying it will not make anything happen minister. You need to assume leadership and create that environment.