A 50 year-old Southern Water and Sewerage Company (SWASCO) Water pump attendant, has been killed while the security guard is battling for his life in Monze District Hospital after unknown criminals attacked them in Monze last night.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso said in a statement that criminals attacked the duo around 02:00 hours when they were on duty before going on rampage destroying doors leading to the manager’s office where they burgled the safe using sharp instruments and stole k12, 000.

Kapeso said the deceased has been identified as Vincent kamaya, while security guard has been named as O’Brian Miyoba, 25, both of Manungu compound in Monze.

The police commissioner said the body of the deceased is currently laying in Monze District hospital mortuary and the injured is admitted to Monze District hospital nursing serious head injuries.

He noted that the criminals were using unknown sharp instruments to attack the victims as well as break doors and safe to the manager’s office.

And Kapeso said the police have opened a docket of murder and are appealing to members of the public to help them with necessary information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.