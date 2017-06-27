Minister of Water Development, Sanitation, and

Environmental Protection, Lloyd Kaziya

Government has threatened to fire non-performing directors of utility companies.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation, and Environmental Protection, Lloyd Kaziya sounded the warning in Mbala when he met Chambeshi Water and Sewerage Company Management and other company staff at Chila Lodge.

Mr. Kaziya said Government was pumping a lot of money in utility companies in the country without getting satisfactory results.

The Minister observed that Northern Province sits on a huge water resource in the whole Southern Africa and yet it has no water bottling company of its own.

Mr. Kaziya challenged the staff at Chambeshi Water to start thinking of ways of sustaining themselves instead of relying on Government for support.

He could not understand why the utility company has failed to offset huge amounts of debt from National Pensions Scheme Authority -NAPSA- when it has experts to improve its revenue base.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba said the provincial administration will closely monitor Chambeshi Water to ensure the supply of water to the public improved.

Dr. Kalumba said it was time the company started entering into partnerships with other companies in the water sector to improve its financial capacity.

And Chambeshi Company Managing Director Willard Mutoka revealed that the company was losing a lot of un-billed water owing to high defaulter rate and intermittent breakdowns of its old supply system.

Mr. Mutoka said there was need to replace the obsolete water supply system if the firm is to operate at full scale.