Pictures of Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo's arrival to Zambia June 27, 2017

Ghanian President Akufo-Addo when he arrived for a three day State visit

President Lungu with his Ghanian Counterpart Akufo-Addo when he arrived for a three day State visit

First Lady Esther Lungu and her Ghanaian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo Addo heading to the commissioning of the First Girls Dormitory at Kaputi Secondary school in Chisamba

First Lady Esther Lungu with her Ghanian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo-Addo on arrival at InterContinental Hotel

President Lungu with his Ghanian Counterpart Akufo-Addo when he arrived for a three day State visit

President Lungu with his Ghanian Counterpart Akufo-Addo at Inter Continental Hotel when he arrived for a three day State visit
It’s not Intercontinental Hotel. It’s Hotel Intercontinental.
Zambia is 3times the size of Ghana and yet when it comes to the economy Ghana has a GDP twice the size of Zambia’s.
What’s wrong with us in Zambia?