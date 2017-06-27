Pictures of Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo’s arrival to Zambia

3
91 views
Ghanian President Akufo-Addo when he arrived for a three day State visit
President Lungu with his Ghanian Counterpart Akufo-Addo when he arrived for a three day State visit
First Lady Esther Lungu and her Ghanaian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo Addo heading to the commissioning of the First Girls Dormitory at Kaputi Secondary school in Chisamba
First Lady Esther Lungu with her Ghanian Counterpart Rebecca Akufo-Addo on arrival at InterContinental Hotel
President Lungu with his Ghanian Counterpart Akufo-Addo when he arrived for a three day State visit
President Lungu with his Ghanian Counterpart Akufo-Addo at Inter Continental Hotel when he arrived for a three day State visit

Related posts:

  1. President Lungu arrives in Ghana
  2. Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo to jet into Zambia
  3. Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo arrives in Zambia
  4. President Lungu Congratulates Ghanaian President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo

3 COMMENTS

  1. +1
    -1
    vote

    Life is funny. Nez is busy typing with both hands while hh busy satisfying himself with the left hand.

  3. +1
    0
    vote

    Zambia is 3times the size of Ghana and yet when it comes to the economy Ghana has a GDP twice the size of Zambia’s.

    What’s wrong with us in Zambia?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here