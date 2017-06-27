There is an urgent need for the President Edgar Lungu to put a stop to the Patriotic Front (PF) Party cadres’ barbaric behavior and to acknowledge the growing political tension in the country says the Non Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC)

NGOCC Chairperson Sara Longwe has urged President Lungu to show leadership and immediately initiate open dialogue with the opposition in the interest of the country.

She said her organization is deeply saddened and concerned with the barbaric and thuggish behavior exhibited during a burial procession at Leopards Hill Memorial Park between party cadres of the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United National Development (UPND) on 24th June.





UPND supporter Desmond Mubita

PF cadres cut off the hand of Desmond Mubita a UPND Supporter who went to bury Clance Zulu at memorial park.

The PF cadres beat up UPND mourners while several others were injured.

The NGOCC Chairperson said in a statement that the violence that ensued at the graveyard is typical and symptomatic of a deeper political tension that has engulfed our country since the August 11, 2016 general elections.

She observed that it is folly for the Government to continue to deny that there is no crisis in the country when party cadres can attack mourners at a graveyard just because they belong to different political parties.

NGOCC is particularly concerned that these violent confrontations endanger women and children, who are the worst affected and least able to defend themselves.

“The President’s continuing silence and inaction on this matter of tension is leaving the door open for continued and worsening violence. It is the prime responsibility of the Government, rather than opposition political parties, to use the instruments of governance to maintain peace and democratic harmony in the country,” Ms Longwe noted.

NGOCC insists that the Government must listen to the recent moral guidance and reason from the church and civil society on the restoration of peace and national unity in the country.

Meanwhile, NGOCC has also condemns the stripping and beating up of a woman by some women in Makeni Villa area in Lusaka on 24th June 2017.

.

The women’s movement is deeply concerned and disappointed with the levels of Gender Based Violence (GBV) especially when inflicted by fellow women, who above all should understand the effects of such demeaning action on an individual.

“We also note with concern the growing trend of circulating videos on social media of women who are subjected to such dehumanizing acts, which is a further violation of human rights of a GBV survivor,” she noted

Ms Longwe said the incident in Makeni incident makes sad reading and mimics the Bible story in John 8 verses 3-11 where a woman caught committing adultery was to be subjected to stoning while male adultery partner walked away free.

“Sadly, where there is adultery, the woman is held to blame while the man is left scot free and not seen as in any way guilty. This is clear case of gender discrimination where the blame is always put upon women but not upon men,” she said.

She urged families to make men take full responsibility for their adulterous behavior and not to pile all the blame upon his partner in adultery when she is often another victim of his dishonest and adulterous behavior.

Ms Longwe said a man has a moral and legal duty of fidelity to his wife but another woman has no duty of allegiance to his marriage vows.

Shehas also called on the Police to bring to book the women that took the law into their own hands by stripping and beating the woman in Makeni. .