There is an urgent need for the President Edgar Lungu to put a stop to the Patriotic Front (PF) Party cadres’ barbaric behavior and to acknowledge the growing political tension in the country says the Non Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC)
NGOCC Chairperson Sara Longwe has urged President Lungu to show leadership and immediately initiate open dialogue with the opposition in the interest of the country.
She said her organization is deeply saddened and concerned with the barbaric and thuggish behavior exhibited during a burial procession at Leopards Hill Memorial Park between party cadres of the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United National Development (UPND) on 24th June.
UPND supporter Desmond Mubita
PF cadres cut off the hand of Desmond Mubita a UPND Supporter who went to bury Clance Zulu at memorial park.
The PF cadres beat up UPND mourners while several others were injured.
The NGOCC Chairperson said in a statement that the violence that ensued at the graveyard is typical and symptomatic of a deeper political tension that has engulfed our country since the August 11, 2016 general elections.
She observed that it is folly for the Government to continue to deny that there is no crisis in the country when party cadres can attack mourners at a graveyard just because they belong to different political parties.
NGOCC is particularly concerned that these violent confrontations endanger women and children, who are the worst affected and least able to defend themselves.
“The President’s continuing silence and inaction on this matter of tension is leaving the door open for continued and worsening violence. It is the prime responsibility of the Government, rather than opposition political parties, to use the instruments of governance to maintain peace and democratic harmony in the country,” Ms Longwe noted.
NGOCC insists that the Government must listen to the recent moral guidance and reason from the church and civil society on the restoration of peace and national unity in the country.
Meanwhile, NGOCC has also condemns the stripping and beating up of a woman by some women in Makeni Villa area in Lusaka on 24th June 2017.
The women’s movement is deeply concerned and disappointed with the levels of Gender Based Violence (GBV) especially when inflicted by fellow women, who above all should understand the effects of such demeaning action on an individual.
“We also note with concern the growing trend of circulating videos on social media of women who are subjected to such dehumanizing acts, which is a further violation of human rights of a GBV survivor,” she noted
Ms Longwe said the incident in Makeni incident makes sad reading and mimics the Bible story in John 8 verses 3-11 where a woman caught committing adultery was to be subjected to stoning while male adultery partner walked away free.
“Sadly, where there is adultery, the woman is held to blame while the man is left scot free and not seen as in any way guilty. This is clear case of gender discrimination where the blame is always put upon women but not upon men,” she said.
She urged families to make men take full responsibility for their adulterous behavior and not to pile all the blame upon his partner in adultery when she is often another victim of his dishonest and adulterous behavior.
Ms Longwe said a man has a moral and legal duty of fidelity to his wife but another woman has no duty of allegiance to his marriage vows.
Shehas also called on the Police to bring to book the women that took the law into their own hands by stripping and beating the woman in Makeni. .
Lungu is a product of a violent election at Mulungushi rock of authority were he was voted in power of pF using Pangas and it is the same Pangas that are still being used to mime Tongas and Lozis in UPND.Its sad that the so called majority Zambians are using PF and Lungu to persecuted fellow Zambians so that they can continue looting from Government coffers.Production and economic development has slowed down from 7.8% GDP in 2008 to 4.1 in 2017.The list of un paid retirees is growing long while the Debt is now well over 17billion USD.Zambian needs healing were are the elders and men of God.Dont we have wise people anymore or all them have been swallowed in Tribal hatred.It is seems everyone is wearing Tribal spectacles.
Surely , ECL must tame his cadres. Mumbi Phiri must tamed. If it was Tasili, probably ECL would have acted swiftly. Sad to have a man like ECL to be President. GOD help us.. Cutting someone’s hand as if he has told you he does not need it. PF you are evil , full of demons, sons of perdition. Change your ways. Repent you generation of vipers.
JESUS strike PF with your wrath…..PF have reached the limit of decency… GOD help us……
The devil is with us…. Zambians lets us fast and pray… this is not a Caliphate… there is no ISI here
We were seeing this in Liberia now its time for all Zambians to wake up.We are feeding a monster babe dictator in the name of Edgar Chagwa Lungu.Let unite and cut off the milk so that it can stop to grow or else all will perish regarless of tribe or class in society.these PF caders will begin to rap our wifes and daughters in full view on lookers and kill them broad daylight.It will be too late for Army to do anything.There will be no Zambia to talk about.
How was his hand cut seeing seeing he also came for a burial, those who cut off his hand came with Pangas,meaning the violence was planned by PF since fellow UPND could not cut off his hand.The brutality at Zambia’s Premier Cemetery is an insult by government to its dead buried there….they’ll not act…if they do it will be cosmetic..
As long as the organisations that are suppose to represent neutrality take sides and issue accusatory statements, there shall be no dialogue and problem in this country. It takes two to tango, so blaming one side will not solve the problem!!!
@ zambian citizen or ZAMBIAN 1MBECILE
YOU ARE SCUM OF THE EARTH. ANIMAL
…problem solving in this country…
the History of caderism starts were back in UNIP under Kaunda who used systemic intimidation and killing of political opponents. The people behind this were William Banda and Micheal Chilufya Sata.These two continued shaping what we can see today.Wiliam Banda working with rupia Banda planed the MMD cader raids on PF and UPND.This made Sata working together with Kabimba come up with a ruthless PF militia who they trained in Sudan and latter infiltrated the Police service and turned it into police force.With the death of Sata now defence minster Lungu used this group to his advantage to formally employ them in the Army and police and now we can safely say that Zambia is a dictatorship.Soon Zambia will like Congo DRC or Zimbabwe.If that’s what Zambians want then who are we to stop them…
Show the guilty his faults. Matthew 18. If he confess his sins , forgive him. PF is wrong and must apologise to the man whose hand the cut. No excuses here. When you are wrong , you are wrong . Just repent PF
Judgment of GOD is around the corner: Each person will receive accordingly, there they will be no body guards, whether you are rich or poor, tall or short, huge or slim. Remember what you saw is what you will reap. Who ever did that to Mubita should remember that God is watching ( Get healed quickly in the name of Jesus)
The guy who killed unarmed Mapenzi in cold blood is moving around freely in the country and you expect them to pursue the guy who cut the UPNDs cadre’s hand last week. Not this Minister of Home Affairs and current Police Force. Forget. Some things will just be sorted out by the Hague later on