Teamwork, dedication and experience helped the Stanbic-sponsored team emerge victorious at this year’s Safari Polo Tournament, with the bank celebrating its partnership with the Lusaka Polo and Hunt Club in bringing together fans and players of the fast-paced sport.

The event was held at the Lusaka Polo Grounds in the Showgrounds on June 10-11, 2017 and featured a total of ten teams split into two divisions. The Gold division included the Stanbic, Vodafone, Capital Fisheries and Bell Equipment teams while the Silver division comprised Kukula Seed, Xerox, Micmar, Pilatus, Alumen Fabricators, and Ody’s Oil teams.

The Safari Polo tournament, which has been hosted by the Lusaka Polo and Hunt Club for more than 20 years, is a two-day tournament that aims at bringing polo into the city and allowing spectators to see some of Zambia’s best players compete in the exciting games.

Stanbic Bank Manager Public Relations, Chanda Katongo said the bank was proud to be associated with the Safari Polo Tournament 2017.

“Stanbic Bank is proud to connect local fans and expand the popularity of, this exhilarating sport. We understand how passionate the sport can be and we share the united passion for polo. Sports unite people and we hope to continue the trend of involving the wider community in activities through this sponsorship,” Ms. Katongo said.

Lusaka Polo and Hunt Club captain Jason Vincent also said: “Polo is an international game that unites people of many nationalities and backgrounds. The Lusaka Polo and Hunt Club is proud of the interest shown in the event from a broad range of sponsors and the many spectators who came through to watch the exciting games, enjoy a cold drink on the sidelines and take part in the festive events during the evenings.”

The Gold division was won by the Stanbic Bank team while the Bell Equipment team were runners up. The silver division was won by the Alumen Fabricators team while the Pilatus team were runners up.

The “Sport of Kings” was also interspersed with a series of social events, including a cocktail reception, ball and lunch, which ensured the tournament was at the top of the social calendar for several VIPs, business people, socialites and celebrities.