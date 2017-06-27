

United Nation for National Development (UPND) Northern Province Chairperson Nathan Illunga has said the opposition is no longer safe in Zambia under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership.

Illunga said the church mother bodies were right when they alleged that the country has descended into full dictatorship as Zambians no longer enjoy their freedoms of assembly and association.

He revealed that UPND have so far tried to follow the law as provided by the Public Order Act by notifying the Police for them to hold mobilization meetings in the communities but the Police have always denied them the right to hold meetings.

Illunga noted that UPND have now resorted to colonial day’s tactics of holding our party mobilization meetings in the bush and people’s farms.

And he was quick to mention that UPND is glad because people following them even in the bush when they call for party mobilization meetings.

He has however noted that although people are following them in the bush, he describes the trend as inhumane treatment the PF leadership is subjecting its citizens who hold divergence views yet because Zambia belongs to everyone in the country.

“Today, citizens are not free to even talk even in their own houses and whoever talks is arrested but the PF conniving with the Police must know that every dog has its day” Illunga said