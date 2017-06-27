Here is Tuesday’s sports digest in the Weekend Scorecard.

ZANACO

Al Ahly coach Hossam El Badry says the Egyptian giants are hoping for a good result in their penultimate 2017 CAF Champions League Group D clash away to Zanaco this Saturday.

The record 8-time African champions are 2nd in Group D on 7 points,3 behind Zanaco whom they drew 0-0 with on match-day-one in Alexandria on May 13.

“Zanaco is a very good team and they currently top the group and we respect them very much but we want to qualify to the next round and to do so we have to get a positive result at their ground,” El Badry said ahead of arrival in Lusaka on Wednesday.

Al Ahly are one point ahead of 3rd placed Wydad Casablanca who beat them 2-0 away in Morocco on June 21.

Zanaco meanwhile are unbeaten in the 2017 CAF Champions League come into the match on the back of three successive Group D victories.

ZESCO UNITED

Zesco have left for Egypt seeking a positive result and to redeem themselves from their 3-0 away loss at CRD Libolo of Angola on June 20 in a match that saw them tumble from 1st to 3rd on 6 points.

The good news is their 2017 Confederation Cup top scorer Jesse Were, on 3 goals, and who missed the Libolo game due to injury, is back.

“It will be crucial for us because we know that without a positive result it will be difficult for us to qualify to the quarterfinals,” Were said.

The team left Ndola for Alexandria on Tuesday ahead of Friday night’s clash against Smouha who are bottom of Group C on 4 points, two behind Zesco.

Libolo are 2nd on 6 points while Al Hilal Obied of Sudan lead on 7 points.

2017 COSAFA CUP

Under 20 star Emmanuel Banda is a major doubt for Zambia’s 2017 Cosafa Cup campaign after securing a 3 year deal with 2016/2017 Belgium runners-up KV Oostende on Monday.

Banda was one of the 27 players summoned for Cosafa Cup training camp that began on Monday in Lusaka but may miss the tournament to join his new club for pre-season training.

Meanwhile, Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda is set to name his final 21 member team on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s departure for the tournament South Africa is hosting from June 25 to July 9.

Zambia,who have a group stage bye,face Botswana in the quarterfinals on July 1 in Rustenburg.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 14

24/06/2017

City of Lusaka 2(Clement Mundia 30′, Yanikiwe Tembo 90′)-Lusaka Dynamos 3(Eric Kabulu 22, Chris Mugalu 60′ pen, 79′)

Nchanga Rangers 1(Zikiru Adams 47′)-Forest Rangers 1(Logic Chingandu 73’pen)

Green Buffaloes 1(Brian Mwila 78′)-Power Dynamos 0

Nkana 1(Ronald Kampamba 71′)-Buildcon 0

Zesco United 2(Jesse Were 33′ John Chingandu 77′)-Nkwazi 0

25/06/2017

Nakambala Leopards 1(Lameck Banda 47′)-Red Arrows 1(Francis Kombe 2′)

Mufulira Wanderers 1(Guily Manziba 5′) -Napsa Stars 2(Collins Sikombe 24′ 35′)

Lumwana Radiants 3(Simon Nkhata 9′, Obed Masumbuko 13′,Chanda Mushili 76′)-Real Nakonde 0

Zanaco 2(Boyd Musonda 41′,Toaster Nsabata 45′ pen)-Kabwe Warriors 0

Konkola Blades 1(John Sikaumbwe 65′)-Green Eagles 1(Venecious Mapande 30′)

LEAGUE

25/06/2017

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):9

Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes):5

Fwayo Tembo(Power Dynamos):5

Collins Sikombe(Napsa Stars):4

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):4

Jesse Were (Zesco):4

Clement Mundia(City of Lusaka):4

Justin Shonga(Nkwazi):4

Maisha Chavada (Buildcon):4

Walter Bwalya (Nkana): 4

Mike Katiba(Buffaloes):4

Stanley Nshimbi (Arrows):4

Danny Silavwe (Nakonde):4

Simon Nkhata(Lumwana):3

John Sikaumbwe(Konkola):3

Martin Phiri(Power Dynamos):3

Jacob Phiri(Kabwe Warriors)3

Lameck Kafwaya(Kabwe Warriors):3

Idris Mbombo(Zesco):3

Richard Kasonde(Zanaco):3

Frank Chinyama(Konkola Blades):3

Friday Samu (Buffaloes):3

Potipher Zulu(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Diamond Chikwekwe (Green Buffaloes):3

Tapson Kaseba (Konkola):3

Dominic Mulenshi(City of Lusaka):3

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):3

Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars):3

Green Mumba (Forest):3

Mwila Phiri(Green Eagles):3

Kennedy Musonda(Zanaco):3

Saith Sakala(Zanaco):3

Shadreck Musonda(Nkana):3

Kobe Chipeta (Forest):3

Ignatius Lwipa (Nakambala):3