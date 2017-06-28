United Party for National Development (UPND) Zambezi East Member of Parliament Brian Kambita has charged that Patriotic Front (PF) led Government’s poor management has destroyed the once promising Zambian economy.

Kambita reiterated that over borrowed money has not been used prudently as a result much of the borrowed money has been taken to projects that do not value like Zambia Railways.

The law maker alleged that although the rehabilitation of some Roads is a good thing the PF is embarking on big projects like building tarmacs for political expedience.

“PF is doing some projects elsewhere and they are getting finished in a speedy manner but we wonder why Chingola Solwezi road has taken long”

“If there is a place which needed a railway line, it is North- western province which is an emerging economic hub of this country. We need to connect North Western province to Chingola”

“There are no deliberate policies to take advantage of the market in Angola and DR Congo” “Look at the road going to Mushindano …it is really pathetic….trucks are getting stuck near the border at Kipushi Boarder which leads to Congo boarder post because the road is in a deplorable state and government is unworried”

“It is evident that even after putting in a lot of money in Zambia Railways, the institution is still facing challenges.” he said.

And the Zambezi East UPND Member of Parliament Brian Kambita accused the PF led Government of only getting money from north western to build Paul Mushindo University in Chinsali yet the people of North western province have no University.

He added that apart from pineapples, Mwinilunga has the capacity to plant mangoes and by now Zambia could have been talking about a food processing plant in North western province.

“PF enjoy lies…you have pronouncements of millions of jobs …today you are hearing of a bumper harvest which we doubt because of the army worms which struck the country” Kambita said