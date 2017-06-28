United Party for National Development (UPND) Zambezi East Member of Parliament Brian Kambita has charged that Patriotic Front (PF) led Government’s poor management has destroyed the once promising Zambian economy.
Kambita reiterated that over borrowed money has not been used prudently as a result much of the borrowed money has been taken to projects that do not value like Zambia Railways.
The law maker alleged that although the rehabilitation of some Roads is a good thing the PF is embarking on big projects like building tarmacs for political expedience.
“PF is doing some projects elsewhere and they are getting finished in a speedy manner but we wonder why Chingola Solwezi road has taken long”
“If there is a place which needed a railway line, it is North- western province which is an emerging economic hub of this country. We need to connect North Western province to Chingola”
“There are no deliberate policies to take advantage of the market in Angola and DR Congo” “Look at the road going to Mushindano …it is really pathetic….trucks are getting stuck near the border at Kipushi Boarder which leads to Congo boarder post because the road is in a deplorable state and government is unworried”
“It is evident that even after putting in a lot of money in Zambia Railways, the institution is still facing challenges.” he said.
And the Zambezi East UPND Member of Parliament Brian Kambita accused the PF led Government of only getting money from north western to build Paul Mushindo University in Chinsali yet the people of North western province have no University.
He added that apart from pineapples, Mwinilunga has the capacity to plant mangoes and by now Zambia could have been talking about a food processing plant in North western province.
“PF enjoy lies…you have pronouncements of millions of jobs …today you are hearing of a bumper harvest which we doubt because of the army worms which struck the country” Kambita said
A fair assessment which is not treasonable!
The speaker did well to suspend these MPs. At least they can now check on developmental projects. I pray that their suspension be extended for another 2months.
Meaning the speaker would be commended even more if he suspended the entire house for no reason for the rest of the term of parliament?
What is he talking about this tribalist and how much money is coming from Solwezi? Mines do not contribute anything to the government. They are all loss making companies. Why always comparison is made on the projects done in Bemba land and forget to mention Mongu Kalabo road which gobbled a lot of nation cake and yet PF got no vote at all. Leave bemba speaking people alone. I am Tonga but l like the bemba spirit. They do not even segregate when they handling national issues. viva bemba you are my people.
Without being tribal I am proud of the welcoming and accommodating spirit among my people of Luapula. They never discuss tribe. They will criticize an individual but never where he comes from.
Exposed pf supporter come rain come sun shine pf will never win from the north west because we don’t support corruption .no matter his much you hate us it does not bother us .
@2.2 Eddie who hates who? Please leave your emotions at your kaya. So every bemba is PF to you including GBM? No wonder you’ll continue lagging behind ..with such attitude.
Only someone who was born in 1990 can fail to understand the Zambian economy. It’s like a yo yo .. it flourishes when the copper price rises and falls with it. I remember KK boasting that Zambia “is paradise ….” only to u turn a year later that “we’re a poor nation and must live like that “. As for NWP you can’t blame PF for lack of development. You had very powerful representatives in the likes of Humphrey Mulemba, Samuel Mbilishi, Fine Bulawayo, Ludwig Sondashi, Dr Matoka and many others. Blame these people for having done anything for the province.
At least ONE UPND MP has WOKEN UP to START DOING HIS WORK!!Ba Kambita, concerning ROADS and RAILWAY LINE I agree with you, our markets for processed agric products are much more promising in Angola, DRC and Great Lakes regions. We need to improve linkages there! But then YOUR COMPLAINTS ARE AN INDICTMENT ON YOU, NW MPs: WHY CANT YOU UNITE AS NW MPs,SEEK AUDIENCE WITH GOVERNMENT ESPECIALLY THE PRESIDENT and EXPRESS YOUR WISHES?? YOUR GRIEVANCES ARE GENUINE BUT YOU HAVE BEEN SIDETRACKED TO CONCENTRATE ON A CONFRONTATIONAL AGENDA OF HH WHILE YOUR PROVINCE IS LAGGING BEHIND. As for a University in Muchinga or wherever, that is for all Zambians, since not all 10 Provinces have Universities so that is a NON ISSUE!
Why not talk about his Constituence.Dull chap he is already drunk with kachasu.
Go and sort out that compound called Chingalala.
I wonder how old Hon Brian Kambita was, when the country’s parastatals were mercilessly looted by the Late FTJ, HH and many others, under the guise of privatization. For your own information, about 400 companies that were under the Mining and Industrial Development Corporation (MINDECO) were recklessly sold at popcorn prices by this bunch of heartless men and women. There is no way of knowing the future, except by the past. Likewise, it is easier to destroy than to build. It took President Kaunda and his team over 20 years to build that collection of companies, yet they were destroyed in less than five years by HH, the Late FTJ and their cohorts.
In Muchinga there are two universities. Why? The North Western is the emerging market. Copperbelt is a bygone. To ignore North western now may result is lost opportunity to our economy. Why building township roads in Lusaka, Chipata, shiwangandu and Chinsali when you need the foreign exchange revenue quickly that be obtained from North western. By building the Solwezi chingola road can be value addition to the much needed revenue collection.
In fact there is nothing much that comes from Northern , Luapula, Muchinga and Eastern provinces to talk about in terms of economic growth. This are consumption provinces not productive.
These provinces are heavily subsided by other provinces. Central , Western,Southern , North Western , Copperbelt and Lusaka contribute significantly to the…
Check how much revenue is being collected at Nakonde border… Where does the Oil pipeline pass thru… if you check these facts you will just realise how dull you are…
there were no 400 companies under MINDECO. HH never privatized the companies. It was MMD. PF has privatized ZNBC, leased out Lumumba Market to the Chinese, sold golden shares in ZCCM holding companies to the Israelites.
Zambians we allow foreigners to create wealth and deny fellow Zambians. Too much talk and less work.
This is what upnd leaders tell their voters in 3.5 provinces.tribalism is upnd’s daily food.
Copper mines were openned in north western province few years ago.from 1964 only copperbelt had mines,but no lamba person blamed Govnt for using copper money to develop Lusaka and other provinces.the reasoning of many upnd leaders is weird.today how much money do Govnt collect from the mines?little, as those mines always cry about making losses.besides,Govnt decide where to take development.n/western is not the only province in Zambia!!SO THIS TRIBAL MP CAN GO TO HELL!!