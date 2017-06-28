ZAMTEL Chief Marketing Officer Lho-Zindaaba Sakala says the company’s subscriber base has grown to close to two million as of 25th June, 2017.

Ms Sakala says this has necessitated the need to upgrade the system.

She says the system is currently being upgraded to a broader base following the overwhelming levels of new customers Zamtel has attracted in the recent past.

Ms Sakala says this has affected the effective delivery of services to Zamtel users around the country.

She has since appealed to Zamtel customers to bear with the company as it works to upgrade its system so as to improve service delivery.

Meanwhile Zamtel has announced the upgrading of its retail outlets, in Chilenje, twin palm and levy malls with different types of phones of several brands costing from as low as 109 kwacha to as high 9,500 kwacha most of which are bundled with data, free messaging and voice calls.