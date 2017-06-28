ZAMTEL Chief Marketing Officer Lho-Zindaaba Sakala says the company’s subscriber base has grown to close to two million as of 25th June, 2017.
Ms Sakala says this has necessitated the need to upgrade the system.
She says the system is currently being upgraded to a broader base following the overwhelming levels of new customers Zamtel has attracted in the recent past.
Ms Sakala says this has affected the effective delivery of services to Zamtel users around the country.
She has since appealed to Zamtel customers to bear with the company as it works to upgrade its system so as to improve service delivery.
Meanwhile Zamtel has announced the upgrading of its retail outlets, in Chilenje, twin palm and levy malls with different types of phones of several brands costing from as low as 109 kwacha to as high 9,500 kwacha most of which are bundled with data, free messaging and voice calls.
Ooooh yeah!! By the time the upgrade will be completed you will have lost half the number of subscribers frustrated due to poor service. In fact you MAY HAVE A HIGH SUBSCRIBER BASE but IF YOU ARE NOT EFFICIENT TO RUN YOUR FIRM PROFITABLY YOU CAN STILL COLLAPSE! So please TELL US ON YOUR PROFITABILITY!! We are so interested in that as ZAMBIANS, OWNERS OF ZAMTEL and ALL PARASTATALS. Not this grand standing!!
Its an utter waste of time…i would fired all of them the lazy bones!!
Zamtel, how to you expect to grow your customer base when you are selling your customer details to MTN? I find it very unethical that MTN is marketing itself on my Zamtel line.
What a load of rubbish…you talk of increased customer based which you can not even turn to profit…in the same breath about upgrading of retail outlets, in Chilenje, twin palm and levy malls with different types of phones all expenses. This company is ran like a govt ministry…get new CEO from outside and remove all the deadwood/passengers in the company…and talk about profit.