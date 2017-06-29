Female Zambia Police officers are not allowed to wear short skirts on duty-Katongo

25
Female Zambia Police Officer on duty in Sesheke
Female Zambia Police Officer on duty in Sesheke

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has urged female Police officers to always be decent in their dressing.

Reacting to the traffic Police Officer whose name has been withheld but working from Sesheke, Katongo said Police Officers should help in portraying the good image of the institution.

Katongo emphasized that their skirts should at least be under the knees because officers are supposed to be modest in their dressing and smart as opposed to what is in the picture circulating in various social platforms.

She added that no officer should take their dresses to the tailors aimed at reducing the size because it is against the police dress code and officers should comply with the Zambia Police dress code.

And Katongo also stated that officers should take her advice seriously because dressing like  the female Traffic Police Officer in the picture is not allowed, adding that even wearing heavy make up in uniform, dangling earrings and other fancy things is against the Police Dress Code.

“Officer should always be decent in their dressing and help in portraying the good image of the institution. Their skirts should at least be knee high as opposed to what is in the picture” Katongo said

25 COMMENTS

    • +2
      0
      vote

      Where is Shesheke? Zambian reporters! they cant even spell their own town names. Its Sesheke

    • +1
      0
      vote

      I want transfered to Sesheke. We need more of those hotty officers, crimes will go done.
      Can Kaiser beast that female kapokola in picture? No, instead he will kiss her… Kaisers need these fashionable officers to calm them down.

    • vote

      This officer has put Zambia on the world map, one more intepa and a transfer to Lusaka to show the Lusaka lady mwamis how it’s done.

    • vote

      Only in Zambia, the Christian Nation…surely how can you run after someone with that on..

  4. +1
    0
    vote

    This is violation of human rights , as a woman police officer as long as i can run to chase a suspect like HH is ok after all which man can dare me in Uniform, because i can easily castrate him. Short skirts are what we were given as uniform they are comfortable and if a suspect like GBM surely can i fail to run and catch him? we need progressive reforms no ivi vaupuba

  5. +1
    0
    vote

    Look at that Officer in the pic above, doesn’t she look good in that uniform? Why would you want to stop them, then what is the purpose of the skirts as part of the uniform? Barn the skirts as uniform then, which is ridiculous. If they have something to show off let them show it off.

  8. +1
    -1
    vote

    This advice is vague: “…. to always be decent in their dressing” What is decent for someone may be indecent for another. So give them clear instructions like your skirt must be one cm below your knee

    • vote

      Yes, that is a measure in women’s clothing sizes. It means up to the knee or just above the knee.

  10. vote

    Whats the point of being a Police officer if you cant dress to impress your superiors ? How do you get promoted ? The boss must be impressed . Thts the only way thy can know that you r single .

  14. vote

    What constitutes a short skirt?

    Where is that defined in the law?

    This is a total violation of the rights of this police officer who feels comfortable in that attire. The next time we will hear is all police officers should cut their hair, and go to the office (or on patrol) bald!

    Come on Police command, this is the C21st. Ever heard of human rights, or just the right of women to “be” what they want to be in ANY profession?

  15. vote

    The skirt should only be as brief as to cover the essentials – nothing more and nothing less. Does that one not really cover the essentials?

  17. vote

    POLICE IN MINI: where is your spare wheel
    MINI BUS DRIVER: behind under the bus
    POLICE IN MINI: bends to see it..oops the pant is see behind by mini bus driver.
    POLICE IN MINI: I can’t see it.
    MINI BUS DRIVER: but I can see it behind kkkkkkk

