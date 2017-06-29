Vice President Inonge Wina has challenged public service institutions to come up with innovations to support government’s infrastructure development agenda.

Mrs. Wina says Government alone cannot development infrastructure for all public institutions in the country. The Vice President was speaking in Lusaka when she commissioned the National Institute of Public Administration(NIPA) Information and Conference centre.

And Mrs. Wina has urged other public service institution to emulate the NIPA governing council and Management for contributing 90 percent of the funds towards the construction of the Thirty-Four Million Kwacha facility.

The Vice President said the development has come at the right time when there is a growing demand for tertiary education.

Meanwhile, NIPA Governing Council Chairperson Professor Mwindeaace Siamwiza has urged users of the facility to guard it jealously.

Professor Siamwiza also implored the corporate world to help in the construction of more hostels at the institution to accommodate students from remote areas.