PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial leadership has dissolved Chimwemwe constituency executive following a meeting which was held on Tuesday last week in consultation with the secretary general Davis Mwila.

PF Kitwe district chairman Christopher Kang’ombe said the leadership on the Copperbelt wanted to have teams of PF structures that were solidly behind President Edgar Lungu as he discharged his duties on behalf of the people of Zambia.

In a statement to the Daily Nation, Mr. Kang’ombe said in an effort to re-organise the PF structures in Chimwemwe Constituency, the Kitwe district committee sitting on Tuesday informed the current office bearers of the dissolution as approved by the Copperbelt provincial executive and secretary general.

“The process of re-organising the PF structures includes replacing individuals who are not active and in a few cases change of responsibility to ensure there is effectiveness.

“In addition, we want to have teams of PF structures that are solidly behind President Edgar Lungu as he discharges his duties on behalf of the people of Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Kang’ombe said the vetting process of identifying names of some officials to promote from the wards into the constituency and from branches into wards had been concluded and approved by Mr. Mwila and the party.

“This is being done to inject new political life in the structures of Chimwemwe on an interim basis,” Mr. Kang’ombe said.

He said the approved interim executive for the constituency would only be unveiled on Monday.

“The individuals to constitute the interim ward executive committees in Buntungwa ward, Chimwemwe ward, Kawama ward, Twatasha ward and Itimpi ward will be announced in the course of the week,” Mr. Kang’ombe said.