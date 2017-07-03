MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says police will soon arrest a certain chief for allegedly sponsoring acts of terrorism in the country.
Mr Kampyongo says the public should not be surprised when such a chief is arrested and that the State is closely monitoring the activities of the traditional leader, whose name he withheld.
The minister was speaking in an interview yesterday.
“There is a chief who is involved in clandestine activities. He is sponsoring terrorist activities but I wish to warn that chief that no one is above the law,” Mr Kampyongo said.
He said Government will be very aggressive when dealing with cases of illegal activities in the country.
“We will not treat this chief with kid gloves. He knows himself, so he should stop using the youth to cause anarchy in the country,” Mr Kampyongo said.
He said this time around, Government will go beyond perpetrators and deal with the masterminds of crime.
And President Lungu has condemned the continued sabotage of public infrastructure such as Zesco installations and has warned that those perpetrating the illegality will face the wrath of the law.
There was disruption of power on the Copperbelt yesterday and in Lusaka a few days ago after unknown people vandalised some Zesco installations.
He was speaking to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday before he left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 28th African Union Summit.
President Lungu appealed to Zambians to be patriotic and responsible by reporting to law enforcement agencies individuals bent on damaging public infrastructure.
“When you destroy the infrastructure that supports our economic growth and productivity, you are not destroying Edgar Lungu. You are destroying the future of this country and putting taxpayers’ money to waste because we keep repairing the damaged infrastructure,” he said.
The President urged Zambians to put the country first and find out who are committing sabotage because those who suffer are innocent people and not himself as head of State.
“Let them wait for 2021 when we will have another election, people will then choose again the best person to lead this country. Those who think they will bring me down on my knees by killing innocent people and destroying the infrastructure are wasting their time. Why should one be so hard-hearted just because they want to become President?” he wondered.
And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned crimminal-minded people who have resorted to acts of sabotage that police will not spare them when found wanting.
Police have since offered a reward of K100,000 to anyone who may have information that will lead to the arrest of people behind such acts.
Meanwhile, some parts of Ndola were in the early hours of yesterday plunged into darkness after unknown people burnt two strategic power supply cables.
And Zesco has described the act as sabotage while Government says it will not rest until the people behind the vandalism of Zesco installations are brought to book.
Vandals burnt the two power supply cables in Hillcrest township near Levy Mwanawasa Stadium using motor vehicle tyres and charcoal, resulting in parts of Ndola losing power around 02:00 hours.
Zesco spokesperson Henry Kapata said after inspecting the vandalised cables that the damage to the cables should be condemned by all patriotic Zambians.
“What was tampered with are two cables that supply power from the Pamodzi sub-station to Mushili, Kansenshi and surrounding areas. This is being done at a time we are having foreign visitors coming for the international trade fair,” he said.
The power disruption also affected Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
Mr Katapa wondered what the motive is for vandalising Zesco installations and warned that people behind the crime will be visited by the law.
He said Zesco is spending millions of Kwacha on replacing installations that are being vandalised.
And Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo, who was also at the power supply cables vandalism site, said the act was politically motivated.
“I am very angry and disappointed with this type of lawlessness. We know who are doing this, this infrastructure is not for PF, it’s for all Zambians,” he said.
You are so predictable! Terrorism in Zambia? The greatest terror organisation in Zambia is PF. They are well known and soon time will run out. Try and you will see what we do with terrorists in Zambia.
The vandals are PF cadres who think they can do anything. Yes Lusambo you know them because you sent them.
Just do it.
There was no red for this statement. This should also come from the police.
This strikes me as more of a threat.
Thanks
Bb2014,2016
The Shiwangandu terror cell. The Boko Wa Shiwangandu. Or the Shiwa-Al-Shabab-Ngangu who use stones to terrorise the citizens.
“I am very angry and disappointed with this type of lawlessness. We know who are doing this, this infrastructure is not for PF, it’s for all Zambians,” he said.
Lusambo, tell your cadres to stop. The infrastructure is surely not for PF so tell your cadres to desist from privatising cables and other GRZ things. GRZ is not equal to PF. Now since you know them, tell them.
Don’t support trush
Mpezeni Wapya!
You mean Senior Chief Mukuni who has openly criticised Lungu for acts of dictatorship?
It’s obviously Chief Mukuni. The arson boys have been talking.
Cage that perverted bunjee shiiting terrorist.
UPND almost became a terrorist cell but we have tamed them after caging Kaili #1
Its either the Open Defecator of the Toka Leya, or the Thug Chief of the Lundas of Mwinilunga or who else????
The open defecator Mukuni encouraged the post election violence last year and is a known lowlife who wanted to sell his subjects land to Chinese during MMD so he could be more rich.
Kakoma is a thug who encouraged violence against Luvales and Kaondes in Mwinilunga way back in the 90s and wanted to create violence against PF members after the last elections
Both of these chaps are blood thirsty animals/ cretins
Comrade 2020vision UPND only needed to use STRATEGY between now and 2021, not SABOTAGE.
Surely with 48 MPs in Parliament, how dull is their party? With so much parliamentary muscle they could have steered their ship to victory in 2021.
Comrade where is Katondo Boys by the way?
You talk the talk, and it’s time to substantiate your claims in court you lose your tongues and claim that the defense lawyers are using juju, styopet.
One really has to wonder just how much Kaponya (HH), Nevers, GBM and Gay Scott Mmembe borrowed prior to 2016 elections from South African Boer mercenaries, Anglo American neo Colonialists, local chiefs and Zambian businessmen.
One really has to wonder what they promised them in return.
UPND almost became a terrorist cell trying to wrestle power from a duly elected government. But we tamed them afyer caging chief Kaponya (HH)
I like your hallucinations Mr Kudos AKA Lusambo Bowoman. You are trying to divert attention to something so fictitious only a grade 3 would be thrilled.
It’s no wonder Jack Mwiimbu is out to finish the last few coins UPND salvaged from the lost election.
The UPND has been relegated to UNIP status.
Imagine they are now begging for money to pay for (HH) legal fees
You wish! All the court issues put together cannot amount to USD$2 Million. In fact more money is pouring in as many companies and agencies would like to over whelm the Judiciary with so many legal issues the Judiciary will put to its knees and the fake corrupt judges brought to shame. UPND will sue and keep on suing all those doing injustices. UPND shall parade you all and see how the Judiciary will defend evil and and lawlessness. UPND has the money and much more will keep on pouring in.
Mama you are living in dreamland. Come back here from Canada and see how finished the UPND is. Junk status like Haiti or Malawi
The only finished item is your empty skull. You think HH is UPND like the way PF finished at the demise of MCL? Today MMD is back in power and they are calling the shots. PF is long dead. Read the article above and the MMD die-hard Bowoman is leading the CB (aka PF stronghold). The empty shell PF is reflected in your hate for UPND. But we are never phased by your empty skull. Watch this space. No recognition until thieves are brought to the bare for all to see. What a cry baby PF has turned into. Booohoooo, please recognise me!
Kids.
I have never heard of the Police announcing that they will arrest a certain person for committing a crime. Why should they give you the courtesy? I am surprised that your telling the public not to be surprised. It’s customary to declare enemies on social media now simply to seek out recognition. PF party officials announced the arrest of HH, why should we be surprised? It’s your modus oparandi
Only in Zambia.
Misuse of words is dangerous! First it was Treason which became difficult to substantiate in the courts of law. Now it is terrorism. It is dangerous to rush to make conclusions before investing the facts. We know how PF has been itching to frame the entire SP as bad. If you have never lived with Southerners, please don’t pass baseless harsh judgement on hospitable and peaceful people. We all know that when the economy gets tough, Copper cable thefts become the order of the day. That is pure copper which sells well to the Chinese you have allowed into the country carelessly. I don’t know how old Kampyongo was when we last experienced such acts towards the end of the UNIP era when the economy was at its knees. Deal with real criminals like those armed robbers who took over Levy Mall…
These days you really have to think twice about being a career criminal in Zambia.
The police are alert. Don’t sponsor violence. It won’t take you anywhere.
You can now see how Nevers Mumbwe has been tamed like a school boy. The former pastor can’t even visit Mukobeko to see (HH).
He knows the ZNBC trespass case is leading him to Mukobeko
yesterday. Sinkamba’s advice should be taken seriously. We should expect more crime with the worsening economic situation. Expect more armed robberies! Instead of alarming the nation, concentrate on fixing the bad economy! That is the root cause! Moreover, we are in the season of bush fires. Anything is possible! The trouble we have today in Zambia is we have leaders in power who don’t understand what it takes to build a peaceful, successful and prosperous nation. They are just full of negativity! Shame!
Stupid kampyongo you have just failed to run the economy. Don’t involve the Chiefs in your dirty games. I know you are talking about our royal highness mukuni, so he can go all the way to ndola and sabotage Zesco cables, come on kampyongo and your IG be factual. This is all about hunger in the country, people have nothing to do. So they go into stealing. Fix the economy and you will see things will normalize. Leave the Chiefs alone
Arrest the kachema Thief mukuni Achilamo cika.la. Charge the fo.ool with treason so he can join his god mudende.
then go for chi gbm….before he disappears into hiding like ka mmembe…basopo bafik.ala ba Upnddonkeys!!!!Edgar for life.