MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says police will soon arrest a certain chief for allegedly sponsoring acts of terrorism in the country.

Mr Kampyongo says the public should not be surprised when such a chief is arrested and that the State is closely monitoring the activities of the traditional leader, whose name he withheld.

The minister was speaking in an interview yesterday.

“There is a chief who is involved in clandestine activities. He is sponsoring terrorist activities but I wish to warn that chief that no one is above the law,” Mr Kampyongo said.

He said Government will be very aggressive when dealing with cases of illegal activities in the country.

“We will not treat this chief with kid gloves. He knows himself, so he should stop using the youth to cause anarchy in the country,” Mr Kampyongo said.

He said this time around, Government will go beyond perpetrators and deal with the masterminds of crime.

And President Lungu has condemned the continued sabotage of public infrastructure such as Zesco installations and has warned that those perpetrating the illegality will face the wrath of the law.

There was disruption of power on the Copperbelt yesterday and in Lusaka a few days ago after unknown people vandalised some Zesco installations.

He was speaking to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday before he left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 28th African Union Summit.

President Lungu appealed to Zambians to be patriotic and responsible by reporting to law enforcement agencies individuals bent on damaging public infrastructure.

“When you destroy the infrastructure that supports our economic growth and productivity, you are not destroying Edgar Lungu. You are destroying the future of this country and putting taxpayers’ money to waste because we keep repairing the damaged infrastructure,” he said.

The President urged Zambians to put the country first and find out who are committing sabotage because those who suffer are innocent people and not himself as head of State.

“Let them wait for 2021 when we will have another election, people will then choose again the best person to lead this country. Those who think they will bring me down on my knees by killing innocent people and destroying the infrastructure are wasting their time. Why should one be so hard-hearted just because they want to become President?” he wondered.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned crimminal-minded people who have resorted to acts of sabotage that police will not spare them when found wanting.

Police have since offered a reward of K100,000 to anyone who may have information that will lead to the arrest of people behind such acts.

Meanwhile, some parts of Ndola were in the early hours of yesterday plunged into darkness after unknown people burnt two strategic power supply cables.

And Zesco has described the act as sabotage while Government says it will not rest until the people behind the vandalism of Zesco installations are brought to book.

Vandals burnt the two power supply cables in Hillcrest township near Levy Mwanawasa Stadium using motor vehicle tyres and charcoal, resulting in parts of Ndola losing power around 02:00 hours.

Zesco spokesperson Henry Kapata said after inspecting the vandalised cables that the damage to the cables should be condemned by all patriotic Zambians.

“What was tampered with are two cables that supply power from the Pamodzi sub-station to Mushili, Kansenshi and surrounding areas. This is being done at a time we are having foreign visitors coming for the international trade fair,” he said.

The power disruption also affected Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Mr Katapa wondered what the motive is for vandalising Zesco installations and warned that people behind the crime will be visited by the law.

He said Zesco is spending millions of Kwacha on replacing installations that are being vandalised.

And Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo, who was also at the power supply cables vandalism site, said the act was politically motivated.

“I am very angry and disappointed with this type of lawlessness. We know who are doing this, this infrastructure is not for PF, it’s for all Zambians,” he said.