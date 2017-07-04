

25-year-old Zambian Medical Doctor Natasha Salifyanji Kaoma says her winning the 2017 Queen Young Leader’s Award is a testimony that nothing is impossible.

Natasha who was one of the 60 people from around the world to be selected as a Queens Young Leader and the only Zambian got to meet Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in the U.K last week.

She spoke to the Queen about her work with her organisation Copper Rose Foundation where they are providing sanitary towels to underprivileged adolescent girls.

She said the award is dedicated to all the women and girls who are not living to their potential adding that this is a testimony that nothing is impossible.

“I would like to thank God almighty, for this vision that he has put in my heart to improve the lives of millions of African women, my best friends F & S, my parents and family members, all our donors and supporters of our work, my mentors who tell me which way i should go, the Zambian high commission in UK, the British High Commission in Zambia, all the local and international change makers who continue to raise the bar and show me i can do much more in this environment,” she said.

She added, “It’s taken me some time to process what has happened in the past few weeks…Mostly because this is award is not for me, it’s for all the people in my organization Copper Rose Zambia who work tirelessly to ensure that we reach out to as many girls and women as possible.”