

MMD Die Hard Youths Coordinator Gerald Chiluba says the declaration by African Union that the country’s elections were free and fair should put to rest talks of legitimacy by the UPND.

The opposition UPND have refused to acknowledge the outcome of August 11th election in which the PF were declared winners but Mr Chiluba says the AU’s declaration should halt the retrogressive talks of legitimacy which is dividing the nation.

The former COBUSU President said not acknowledging the authority is what has led to high levels of intolerance and the divisions which are being seen in the country today.

“As MMD Die Hard Youth Wing it is our expectation that after the declaration by the African Union that “Zambia’s August 11 2016 elections were free and fair and were further coupled with transparency”, political leaders need to halt talks of legitimacy and finally accept the authority in government.

“Lack of acknowledging the authority in power is what has led the country to these levels of sabotage we are expriencing today and that is why we need to immediately take a leave from talks that cannot be substantiated.

“The AU has given its position with regard to the August elections after thorough investigations and observations that surrounded the voting, that is why Zambians should, starting from today and going forward be comforted that there was no victory which was stolen from them as the African Union which is a respected organ in Africa and speaks without fear or favour has made a declaration that as usual the elections were free and fair,” he said.

Mr Chiluba further urged government to quickly put an end to what he termed politically motivated acts of arson.

“We are therefore, calling upon the government of the Republic of Zambia to quickly end this politically motivated arson by puting in place serious security interventions so as not to drawback our efforts in developing of our respective communities. Because this loss of assets will force many into deprivation and economic distress, which will eventually lead the country into further abject poverty.

“We are further calling for the involvement of all stake holders which includes; the Church, traditional leaders, political players, Civil society organisations, the Youth and all men and women of Zambia regardless of their previous standing with the government to rise above politics and begin to build and walk in a positive and committed path of reconciliation,” he said.