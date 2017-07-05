MMD Die Hard Youths Coordinator Gerald Chiluba says the declaration by African Union that the country’s elections were free and fair should put to rest talks of legitimacy by the UPND.
The opposition UPND have refused to acknowledge the outcome of August 11th election in which the PF were declared winners but Mr Chiluba says the AU’s declaration should halt the retrogressive talks of legitimacy which is dividing the nation.
The former COBUSU President said not acknowledging the authority is what has led to high levels of intolerance and the divisions which are being seen in the country today.
“As MMD Die Hard Youth Wing it is our expectation that after the declaration by the African Union that “Zambia’s August 11 2016 elections were free and fair and were further coupled with transparency”, political leaders need to halt talks of legitimacy and finally accept the authority in government.
“Lack of acknowledging the authority in power is what has led the country to these levels of sabotage we are expriencing today and that is why we need to immediately take a leave from talks that cannot be substantiated.
“The AU has given its position with regard to the August elections after thorough investigations and observations that surrounded the voting, that is why Zambians should, starting from today and going forward be comforted that there was no victory which was stolen from them as the African Union which is a respected organ in Africa and speaks without fear or favour has made a declaration that as usual the elections were free and fair,” he said.
Mr Chiluba further urged government to quickly put an end to what he termed politically motivated acts of arson.
“We are therefore, calling upon the government of the Republic of Zambia to quickly end this politically motivated arson by puting in place serious security interventions so as not to drawback our efforts in developing of our respective communities. Because this loss of assets will force many into deprivation and economic distress, which will eventually lead the country into further abject poverty.
“We are further calling for the involvement of all stake holders which includes; the Church, traditional leaders, political players, Civil society organisations, the Youth and all men and women of Zambia regardless of their previous standing with the government to rise above politics and begin to build and walk in a positive and committed path of reconciliation,” he said.
Ask any PF Member from the top to the bottom, they’ll tell you one thing: “We are a Sovereign Nation”. Worry about your own problems in MMD.
Useless AU and that’s why I will never use the useless AU passport. The majority of these AU presidents are dictators and so what do you expect from them? No want to run away from the ICC. What was that Ugandan chap doing in the tally room without authorisation? What about the violence and the death of Mapenzi and others? AU is useless.
Iwe job seeker, tell me any conflict the corrupt AU has ever solved in Africa?? Or mention even a simple crises they have successfully mediated in Africa?? Zero. Nothing. Just a gathering of nationalistic nut case dictators who cry imperalisim yet go begging the West for bailouts.
Is the the same union controlled by Mugabe and MU7 who were pushing to have African countries boycott and withdraw from the ICC ???
Mwanya amafi mweba Tonga.
Everything ni corruption imwe mwebana ba n’gombe.
Is this the same AU where Mugabe has a say?
The whole country is now being converted into a big joke! It is FAULTY TOWERS!
Is there only one election In Zambia , mature people are honourable they don’t cry over split milk.
You don’t gain anything by crying all the time , our politicians can be childish who can not plan beyond their noses .
I admire Mugabe who can donate 1000000 dollars to AU.
He has left a great legacy in Africa.
Too bad you’ve got only Mweetwa, Odinga and Maimane on your side!!!??
IT IS TRUE LUNGU IS THE WINNER OF THE AUGUST 2016 ELECTIONS.I FEEL SAD FOR UPND.WHAT THEY SHOULD BE DOING NOW IS TO PLAN FOR 2026 AND COME UP WITH PROPER MECHANISM OF HOW TO SEAL ALL THE LOOPHOLES OF ELECTIONS RIGGING IF AT IT WAS THERE RATHER THAN WORSTING TIME ON COURT ISSUES.
AFTER SATA, MHSRIP LOST WITH 35,000 VOTES TO RB DURING 2008 PRESIDENTIAL BY ELECTIONS,THEY WENT TO THE DRAWING BOARD CAME UP WITH PVT WHICH MADE THE MMD AND RB DIFFICULT TO MANIPULATE THE 2011 ELECTIONS.
I FORESEE ANOTHER HEAVY DEFEAT AWAITING UPND BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT SERIOUS.
SIT DOWN AND DO THE POSTMORTEM WHY AND WHERE YOU VOTES WERE STOLEN FROM AND THINK WHAT YOU CAN DO BEST TO AVOID THE SAME TO HAPPEN IN 2021.
sad a young man can be a die hard supporter of vain matters. Let him a die hard for JESUS and work hard for six days to create wealth for himself , his family and the community. He wasting his energy on valueless issues. Let him prove himself by producing a business plan rather than being addressing ‘ die hard’. He wont eat politics. Zambians needs great thinkers and great doers of development. Not charlatans.