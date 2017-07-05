LifestylePhoto Gallery Burnt Lusaka City Market in Pictures July 5, 2017 14 238 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Related posts: Lusaka City Market is on Fire PF issues media statement on the Fire at Lusaka City Market UPND issues a Statement on the Fire that Gutted Lusaka City Market President Lungu calls for calm after fire guts Lusaka City Market Loading...
Zambians have started waving pangas at each other. I just watched a very disturbing video where Zambians running wild and behaving like Hutus and Tutsi’s during the Rwanda genocide
HH has brought politics of pangas in this country.
Instead of asking for excuses to be a dictator the president must show leadership by coming up with solutions on how to prevent future market fires. How is it that in zambia markets are always burnt to ashes yet we have firefighters, security and fire extinguishers.
We never learn from our own mistakes next time lives may be lost.
Stop planning to arrest more opposition cadres and leaders sort out problems not people!
I don’t like fire…. And those who play with it.
This is a backward country called Zambia, were safety regulations have been thrown outside the window, so that politicians can keep their votes, the Lusaka town center is a catastrophe, just look at all those people who trade along lumumba road, has road safe regulators ever thought of those poor souls.
Rebuild city market not state house!!!
ALL THIS, FOR WHAT?
Kampyongo and his IG have failed us. We should have already gotten hold of these satanic, arsonic, lunatic criminals by now. I warned you to watch GBVM, you would not listen.
For all I care we had Zambians’ goods selling in CM. This level of politicking has reached dangerous levels. Police must not waste time talking, they must be working. To Zambians and peace loving Zambians please, reject UPND. Reject enticements to violence. We know what UPND wants. They want the Zambian people to play to their gallery. They want us to live in terror. We reject reiteration. They tried this post August 11 polls and failed. UPND will not be the final chapter of ZAMBA. What has Catholic Bithop MPUND and his clique got to say about this? Kampyongo get to work my…
….. friend. May God ZAMBIA
Poor fire regulations under pf and yet you dull chaps are fighting one another. Be clever and attack the government who have failed you. Throw petrol bomb at state house and not your fellow brothers who are also suffering. Wake up
Police Fail To Issue Comprehensive Statement Concerning City Market Fire After Discovering Kampyongo Was The Ring Leader
No rules (how do you trade under powerlines? ) ,no effective fire mitigation techniques like way leaves ,no standards regarding flammable material, badly designed access gates and a demotivated fire service.
Now tell me we didn’t engineer this fire catastrophe ourselves and now we act surprised?
Zambia has capable fire fighters and engines to extinguish any fire. Having all those in place plus a motivated team doesn’t mean fire wouldn’t gut anything. I live in aussie where all sorts of fire fighting gadgets plus a motivated team are but still properties gets gutted In the infernal. Fire is fire. Just stop the politics of setting ablaze your own properties.
Even a baby born today knows it’s Useless Party for National Destruction behind all this nonsense. Please ZP just shoot on sight!
GRZ should put some video cameras for monitoring in some areas, like market place , town centre and along the roads within town. Having these video cameras can be useful for any investigation .