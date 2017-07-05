The Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Shawa Siyunyi has entered a nolle prosequi in the case where President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda and Daily Nation Newspaper owner Richard Sakala were facing contempt of court charges.
Mr. Chanda, Mr. Sakala are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Felix Kaoma at 12:00 hours today in a matter where UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema applied to cite them for contempt.
Mr. Chanda is accused of making prejudicial remarks on Aljazeera TV regarding a matter which was actively before court published in the Daily Nation Newspaper.
But the DPP has this morning signed a nolle prosequi, discontinuing the case.
Interesting
Mwana wa ba Kulu. He had Palibe khantu under his tongue. He’s teflon now.
Tapali nefya bwana bwabakulu APA. Its plain corruption
PF Militias
Breakdown of justice. Another system is existing for the ruled and the Amos Chanfa of this world who are above the law for now.
Everyone saw this one coming…that’s the reason she jumped on it. Now again the taxpayers will have pay HH’s legal fees in this one!!
Okay cry mother Zambia.
This is a wonderful thing to do. To be honest, let us not lose are precious time hearing this useless charge. We salute you madam DPP for your wise action, this is how it goes.
Can she also discontinue the Treason case? We need to move on and not let Lungu punish the innocent
Xif there’s a case deserving a nolle prose qui it is the refusal to give way to the president the DPP can clearly see that didn’t constitute treason
But in whose interest is the nolle being entered? Anyhow, to expect justice in the current environment is akin to expecting organic molecules to from a reaction between say water and nitrogen gas. It ain’t gonna happen. Travesty of justice, yes.
MWAKUNDA MANYOKWE
THIS WOMAN IS NOT EVEN ASHAMED OF WHAT SHE IS DOING. THESE SHAMELESS PEOPLE
This rotten our court system has become. As long as you support PF your are a free Man. Its ashame we supported such leaders.
Why would anyone be surprised by this thats the reason DPP jumped on this case.
I need to consult Legal gurus why most legal minds sacrifice their morals when they see money. Only God knows how much Chagwa and team have spent to date corrupting our Judicial system. There is no hope for this country. Nothing works any more. Better to live in the midst of a jungle than to subject self and children to such a toxic atmosphere, lest you start accepting the abnormal as the normal! Shame!
shameless woman..what kind of mothers do we have in Zambia..how does she enter a nolle before they are interrigated and enter into a plea,…?Zambia is lost..all are cursed coz of pf…
Time for reckoning will come, sooner or later
What a rotten country. If you are connected to power you can’t be prosecuted
Thats true, just look at the Max Chongo cas, Bowman and Scorpion Kadobi snd that chap who has been rewarded a job at ZESCO
And kaizer Zulu….
And the DPP thinks he is doing his job yet he is a lapdog of authority
Oh I see the DPP is a woman
Taking legal action against the Presidential spokesman! It was nothing but a losing battle on the part of HH.He should not even waste his money on such things
If you remember very well Amos refused to comment that the case was in the Courts of law so which contempt is this?
He should have made to answer that question in court and then acquitted. Nolle actually is not acquittal and means one can be arrested for the same charge. This just tarnishes the image of the DPP.
Remember that this is a nolle proseque, if I’m not mistaken the case can be opened again if for example UPND came to power
God forbid.
Strange , but not surprised by DPP’s action. She is doing a Mutembo’s nolle . Justice in Zambia….
GOD bless us