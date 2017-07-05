Incarcerated UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Zambia Police Service to thoroughly, professionally and speedily investigate what he has described as the regrettable fire that gutted part of Lusaka City Market yesterday.

In a statement issued to QFM News, Mr. Hichilema is also urging Lusaka residents and other people who may have information that led to the fire to assist the police as they investigate.

Mr. Hichilema says a professional, unbiased and conclusive investigation is essential in order to determine the true cause of the fire.

He says this will assist the country in deciding and acting on proactive measures to minimize similar tragedies going forward.

The UPND Leader says this will also help the community to avoid un-researched conclusions as to the cause of the fire given the already negative political situation in the country.

Mr. Hichilema has since offered his sympathy to those who have lost merchandise, property and other valuables in the inferno given the current economic and social difficulties that people are going through.

Below is the full statement