Incarcerated UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Zambia Police Service to thoroughly, professionally and speedily investigate what he has described as the regrettable fire that gutted part of Lusaka City Market yesterday.
In a statement issued to QFM News, Mr. Hichilema is also urging Lusaka residents and other people who may have information that led to the fire to assist the police as they investigate.
Mr. Hichilema says a professional, unbiased and conclusive investigation is essential in order to determine the true cause of the fire.
He says this will assist the country in deciding and acting on proactive measures to minimize similar tragedies going forward.
The UPND Leader says this will also help the community to avoid un-researched conclusions as to the cause of the fire given the already negative political situation in the country.
Mr. Hichilema has since offered his sympathy to those who have lost merchandise, property and other valuables in the inferno given the current economic and social difficulties that people are going through.
Below is the full statement
Of course written for him by his sloppy lawyers who omitted to have Amos Chanda and Richard Sakala served with summons in the so-called contempt case where the DPP entered a Nolle. This is all an attempt by the UPND to try and look innocent.
No crocodile tears will help. Your evil is being displayed clearly to all Zambians. This will make you and your UPND extremely unpopular. What about the ZESCO power lines you have been destroying? Any comment Mr. Prisoner?
what is he talking about? this guy should be taken to Mukobeko immediately
Thats my president!
the thinking of the 3 comments above constitutes the total thinking of the PF thats why we have a failed banana republic..when you understand what RULE OF LAW entails you will understand the need for professionally conducted investigations..try to watch EDX or crime and investigations maybe you will learn something..