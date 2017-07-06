Fellow countrymen and women,
This is to let you know that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has discontinued through a nolle prosequi the matter of contempt of court that involved us and State House Press Aide, Amos Chanda and Daily Nation Newspaper owner, Richard Sakala. The two have since been discharged.
We remain in jail at Chimbokaila prison awaiting other matters.
While the struggle is real in our country, we want to assure you of our full support where democracy and good governance is concerned.
Zambia is our only country, therefore we must guard it jealously while practicing democracy which is based on the rule of law.
God, Almighty knows why today, we are here, but believe us, it is for a purpose and soon and very soon, our Almighty creator, God, will reveal why we as individuals, and as a country we are undergoing such tribulations.
Yes, our country maybe facing many challenges, but count on us, we will unite and develop it, we will not spend time persecuting those opposed to us because that is democracy. People with dissenting voices must be accommodated.
Your prayers are keeping us strong amidst life threatening circumstances, keep praying for us, for good health is what we long for in order for us to come and deliver our promises based on our vision of a better Zambia for all.
God Bless you all,
God Bless our country.
Real statesmen speak thus. Not these who are always threatening others, even threatening the whole country based on illegalities.
If I recall very well, someone was granted a Nolle Prosecui not too long ago, how is this one different? The only thing that will bring peace in my view is when you ask your people to stand down. Accept elections results and forge ahead. When it comes to political opposition leaders this where many lose it, like someone has indicated our late President Sata May His Soul Rest in Peace never held on to elections losses grudges this long, learn to let go, Pride goes before a fall.
I wonder what law Lungu learnt because him and his people are abusing office. What goes around comes around. Note that we have ICC these days and big names who help power, abused their people have been locked up. So no matter what. Lungu’s time will come because he is not for life as president of Zambia and neither will PF be a ruling Party forever. Shame to see such leadership in 21st century when our democracy is supposed to mature.
The issue facing this country is not of HH being in prison but how do we as Christian treat one another in times like these. Jesus died for all . His death is for all : those who feel are very holy and those who are very wicked. If HH is a Sa.tanist, then Jesus died for Him. HH being in prison should not be a joy to those who are Christians because a true child of GOD does not rejoice when a person is to be sentenced to death or undergoing a trying moments. Above all we sinned against GOD and GOD has never condemned us to death.
Our writing on this blog demonstrate how much you love GOD whom you can not see but hate or love someone you can see.
Your adoration of ECL or HH should not over shadow Your adoration of JESUS that you are now at liberty to insult, deride, jest or demonise…