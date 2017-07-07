The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) says had President Edgar Lungu recognized and acknowledged that there was political tension in the country the situation could have been diffused in time.
NAREP Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo has told QTV News that his party even wrote letters to President Lungu and the UPND asking the two parties to come to terms with what was prevailing in the country.
Mr. Nondo noted that the Head of State has on several occasions refused to accept that there is political tension in the country.
He wondered why the President has now taken strict security measures if there is no tension in the country.
Mr Nondo says NAREP feels there is need for an urgent Political Indaba before things spiral out of control.
He states that avoiding dialogue or any other formidable form of engagement will not help resolve the political situation in the country
“The best way to solve problems and to fight against war is through dialogue”.
A quote by Malala Yousafzai (brainyquote)
WHEN “LOCAL TERRORISM” IS “STATE TERRORISM”
These children don’t what dictatorship is. By any standards Mugabe is not anything compared to dictatorships sponsored by the USA. During Kissinger ‘s time as SoS dictatorship thrived in most South and Central America under Operation Condor sponsored by USA. Here in Africa Mobutu benefited too.
Lungu and the PF can not function in a democracy…….they steal and lie too much…..instead of concentrating on the economy and the 500,000 jobs lungu promised they concentrate on thuggery and allowing unemployed PF thugs to brutalise people…