The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) says had President Edgar Lungu recognized and acknowledged that there was political tension in the country the situation could have been diffused in time.

NAREP Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo has told QTV News that his party even wrote letters to President Lungu and the UPND asking the two parties to come to terms with what was prevailing in the country.

Mr. Nondo noted that the Head of State has on several occasions refused to accept that there is political tension in the country.

He wondered why the President has now taken strict security measures if there is no tension in the country.

Mr Nondo says NAREP feels there is need for an urgent Political Indaba before things spiral out of control.

He states that avoiding dialogue or any other formidable form of engagement will not help resolve the political situation in the country