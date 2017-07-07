Scores of mourners turned up to pay their last respects to veteran football administrator Martha Shonga who was put to rest on Thursday at Nkana East Cemetery in Kitwe.

Kitwe United stalwart and women’s football administrator Shonga, 58, died in Kitwe on Monday from suspected renal failure.

Several people from all walks of life who included football administrators, coaches, players and retired players attended the funeral.

These included FAZ executive committee member Kabaso Kapambwe who represented football house, Emmanuel Munaile, Henschel Chitembeya, Patrick Tembo, Peter Kaumba and Beston Chambeshi among others.

The funeral procession started with requiem service at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Riverside before mourners proceeded to Nkana East Cemetery.

Speaking on behalf of FAZ, Kapambwe hailed Shonga’s contribution to Zambian football.

“I have known Martha Shonga for a along time. She contributed a lot to football. She was once team manager for the National Women’s Team. She also served as FAZ Committee member,” he said.

Shonga served as vice chairperson in the immediate-past executive at Kitwe United where she has been for over three decades and prior to that also served as club secretary.

She also served as Mining Rangers secretary around 2009.

Shonga is survived by six children.