MMD Die Hard Youths Coordinator Gerald Chiluba this morning led a group of youths from the party to prevent former party President Nevers Mumba from appearing on a live radio program at 5FM.
In an interview shortly after meeting the station manager of 5FM, Mr Chiluba said they had information that the opposition UPND media team had circulated media alerts to international news agencies to monitor the program.
He said Nevers Mumba was going to escalate the view that President Lungu has become a dictator so as to paint the country as dictatorship in the eyes of the international community.
“We had information that the UPND Media Team had circulated the media alert to international news agencies to monitor the program, where Dr Mumba wanted to escalate the view that President Lungu has become a dictator arising from his address to the nation yesterday,” he said.
Dr Mumba was scheduled to appear on the Burning Issue an interactive radio program that talks about governance issues but Mr Chiluba with the help of youths from the party made sure that their former leader did not appear saying Dr Mumba can not appear on the program wearing the MMD president jacket when he was no longer the president.
He said he had no problem with Dr Mumba appearing on radio as former president or former vice president but that his continued masquerades was a danger to the growth of the party.
He said that Dr Mumba was making it difficult for the party to move from his destructive leadership which had left the party divided.
“These are the same people that are agitating circumstances that have led to the situation we are in as a country.
“Just yesterday the republican President was expressing concern with regard the detoriating levels of lawlessness in country because of his continued behaving of misleading and misadvising the general public.
“As MMD Die hard we are more than determined to put One Nevers in his place, We shall make sure that he will never appear on any platform as MMD President because the law that govern political parties in Zambia is very clear with who the MMD President is, that is non other than Hon. Felix Chipota Mutati period,” he said.
Our country is now all, except in designation, a dictatorship and if it is not yet, then we
are not far from it. Our political leaders in the ruling party often issue intimidating statements that frighten
people and make us fear for the immediate and future. 23 April, Catholic Bishops Statement
‘Dictatorship’ must qualify as the most abused word in Zambia! Even this MMD in-fighting is now being cited as a case in point for dictatorship in Zambia!!! Anybody taking such ill-conceived insinuations seriously must consider getting their mental faculties examined!!!!
The Supreme Court declared Nevers Mumba President of MMD. What’s the problem with these people?
How did Nevers Mumba suddenly mutate into an “Evil Evangelist”? How did Mumba embed himself into the ranks of UPND? What convincing lies did he advance to get the post of Vice President of the Southern African Opposition Party and share weird ideas with Mmusi Maimane? How much money has been floated into Nevers Mumba’s account by the Brenthust Foundation in which Obasanjo has been recruited to provide military tactics to the insurgents in the SADC Region. Yet Obasanjo has failed to help fight the Boko Haram in West Africa?
I repeat the message that when the ANC in South Africa re-brands itself, South Africa and Zambia must declare Obasanjo a prohibited person in the SADC Region.
What are you talking about?
And political sycophants think zambia is a democracy. Wnen will these youths become men.
Upto 35 you are a youth and you want Zambia to mature. We treat these men as youths and they behave like spoilt children. Zambia redefine youth. What a joke 35year old cslled youth . Only in Zambia.
Being a youth you dont take responsibility for your actions. Being a man you have no excuses
For me my only issue is if we are in a democracy why are the opposition denied freedom of assembly by the government through the Police. Before and after elections the opposition have never been allowed to assemble no matter how many times they have followed the right procedure in terms of intent to peacefully assemble. That’s the only question I have as a non partisan citizen of Zambia
How Is It Possible That Someone Is A Minister And A President Of An Opposition Political Party?
Mutati Type Of People Are The Ones Who Will Turn Against This Govt And Latter Overthrow It And Take Over To Bring MMD
Back To Power.
Lungu Be Careful With People U Appoint Into These Positions
How can someone be in opposition when he is in government of the day?