United party for national Development (UPND) Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said that the anticipated state of emergency is only designed to silence opposition and critics in Zambia.
In a statement today, Mr. Bwalya said Edgar Lungu’s invocation of the Threatened State of Emergence is unnecessary and constitutes abuse of power designed to silence his critics and kill democracy and human rights in Zambia.
Mr. Bwalya noted it is now clear that President Lungu’s actions are premeditated and designed to strengthen the hand of dictatorship, adding that in Zambia there are adequate laws in Zambia which can be used to deal with any crime.
He stated that cases of arson can easily be dealt with under the Penal Code and other relevant pieces of legislation and it would not be prudent to declare a State of emergency to arrest arsonists.
Mr. Mwamba who is popularly known as GBM said what is required at this stage is for the police to undertake a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to book while ensuring that the Local authorities and Disaster Management Unit assist those affected by the fires to start a new life.
“What is surprising is that even before investigations are concluded, Edgar Lungu and his officials Inonge Wina , “Mwakalombe? stephen Kampyongo and Mumbi Phiri have already predetermined this case and the investigation may neither be thorough nor genuine”
“It was also shocking that Lungu could accuse the opposition of being behind these acts of arson claiming they want to compel him and PF to hold negotiations and form a government of national unity”
“To begin with, UPND has never sought and asked for discussions with PF for a Government of National Unity and we challenge him and the entire PF leadership to prove to the nation that UPND expressed interest to form a Government of National Unity”
“UPND has never and will never seek a government of national unity with a dictatorial regime. Lungu should show leadership for once and tell the nation where he got this fake information he is using to accuse the opposition of being behind the fires. If it is from the police, then he must fire his police command for incompetence or apologize to the nation”
“It is surprising that Lungu jumped to conclusions about the fires and other acts of arson without proper investigations and rushed to declare a threatened state of emergency”
We believe that the declaration of a state of emergency is not in public interest but in PF interest. The State of emergency was schemed by the PF government a long time ago. For example, in April this year Edgar Lungu warned while he was in Livingstone that he would bring a State of emergency if violence and vandalism continued” Mwamba said
Edgar Chagwa Lungu was born in Ndola but was brought up in Kitwe's Chimwemwe Township. He started primary school at Mutende Primary School in Kwacha Township in Kitwe. After Mutende, he went to Ishuko Primary School in ChimwemweTownship before proceeding to Mukuba Secondary School.
To the best of my knowledge, the current constitution has no parentage clause to restrict one's ascendancy to the Presidency of this country. Even Guy Scott whose parents are from Scotland qualifies.
Its darker before dawn soon tables will turn in will be PF seeking for help.wait and see.You get a gun to kill your opponent then suddenly your opponent appears behind and grubs your gun and points on you.Thats what will happen.Evil ones never win the war.
Lungu and kapoyongo knew about the fires before they happened , how ??
The truth is that Lungu grew up in Chimwemwe compound at primary level and in Kitwe at secondary level.
If indeed he warned in April that if violence and vandalism won’t stop then he would declare a state of emergency then he is right to do so this time around. I hope GBM understand what it means to lose everything like the marketeers lost in that fire. If it was him (GBM ) as President, what would he do?. Would he wait until Kafue Bridge is damaged or a water pipe frm Kafue is vandalised? . If its about a petition to be heard, then what does the law say?.
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” – Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf.
This is what they teach in the school of dictators and it works! Guard and defend your rights and freedoms jealously! Once taken away, there is no guarantee they will be restored without a fight!
Everyone seeking public office should have their personal profile made public for all to know who the people want to be their leader. The trend of political assessments and conduct of electing leaders in Zambia has led the nation to have an ‘elephant’ in the living room, very little to be done except to endure dictatorial rule of threats and state of emergency.
But UPND has been asking for dialogue what is that for if its not for Govt of national unity. PF has never asked for any dialogue but rather insisted on moving on.
UPND are guilty as the saying goes…’The guilty ones are always afraid’… All Zambians know silently in their hearts that its some UPND Terrorists who have been involved and supported by the top leadership in this terrorist Party… Just check the language from GBM and you will know that its them involved… The powers the Republican President has used are in the Constitution if not why is UPND inclined LAZ not saying the President is acting outside the Republican Constitution…
We were under SOE for 27 years under KK. Maybe most bloggers were not yet born and they don’t understand what it means to live under a SOE – abuse and extra-judicial killings. Partisan politics aside but is this the route we want Chagwa to take us to start living in fear of one another? Hell no! If the PF MPs pass this thing, just know you will have betrayed your country – signing it off into the hands of a foreigner with no heart for Zambia. This is ridiculous!
Bamba Zonke Republic – Do not tell lies, what abuse and extra-judicial killings under KK’s SOE? Any abuses that KK committed had nothing to do with the SOE – they were just his abuses.
Well spoken, GBM. The fact that ALL those opposed to what GBM has said have clearly FAILED to stay on the subject and come up with a mature point-for-point rebuttal in a rational manner, but instead have degenerated the debate into childish name calling, speaks for itself.
Edgar Chagwa Lungu was born in Ndola but was brought up in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Township. He started primary school at Mutende Primary School in Kwacha Township in Kitwe. After Mutende, he went to Ishuko Primary School in ChimwemweTownship before proceeding to Mukuba Secondary School. I have personally verified this information with headmasters of these three schools and with his former classmates and childhood friends in Kitwe.
To the best of my knowledge, the current constitution has no parentage clause to restrict one’s ascendancy to the Presidency of this country. Even Guy Scott whose parents are from Scotland qualifies. So why are you people wasting your time on the origins of Lungus’s parents? You think this will disqualify him and put HH in State House?
GBM is spot on. U don’t declare a SOE to arrest Arsonists. Lungu declared a SOE as planned to keep HH in Jail indefinitely after 30 days to the HC have expired. The SOE is targeting HH,UPND and all those opposed to Lungu’s newly found Dictatorship. Lungu wants to destroy politically and physically HH,UPND and all Opposition Parties in Zambia. The Arson attack has been described by Lungu as sabotage becoz he knows that this was an inside job and the Culprits are well known PF functionaries. Why is it that the so called UPND Terrorists and Arsonists have not been arrested by now? They don’t exist and the Arsonists are State Sponsored.