Lusaka business man Trevor Ngandu popularly known as UNCLE-T has pledged K40, 000 to help rebuild city market which was last week gutted by fire.

Mr. Ngandu has pledged k40, 000 though his company UNCLE T’s Group of companies, and has urged other people from the business community to step in and help rebuild city market.

“I was heartbroken on Tuesday last week when we all woke up to the sad news that city market has been gutted by fire , many people affected depended on that market to keep their lives going and it just made me sad that everything they have worked hard for has gone to waste , as a business man I know how it feels to lose something you have worked hard for many years , our company is pledging K40,000 as a donation to help rebuild City market , I am also urging others from the business community and any other individual to come on board to help our brothers and sisters who found themselves in this sad situation, let us continue to pray for them too which is very important as they need Gods comfort in this difficult moment” Mr. Ngandu said .

City market was last week Tuesday gutted by fire which swept through the country’s largest trading market affecting over 1900 traders, goods worth millions of kwacha were lost to this inferno leaving the affected traders with no hope, after the inferno many Business men and individuals have come in board to pledge support to help rebuild the market the latest on the list being Trevor Tripher Ngandu.