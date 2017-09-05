President Edgar Lungu and his entourage were guest of King Mswati at The Umhlanga Reed Dance is a traditional dance and ceremony this year.

The ceromony is where up to 40 000 Swazi maidens gather and dance for the Queen Mother. This Swazi cultural event is performed as a tribute to the Royal Family and dates back centuries in time.

Taking place over a week, normally the last in August, it is largely private, however its final two public days (normally a Sunday and Monday) are a spectacle that is unrivalled in Africa today.

Thousands upon thousands of maidens dress up in brightly coloured attire and sing, dance together as they deliver the reed or umlanga to the Royal Residence. The ceremony of is used as an opportunity of bonding with girls of similar ages from across the country.

he King sometimes makes use of the occasion to publicly court a prospective fiancee.