President Lungu at Swaziland’s Umhlanga Reed Dance in Pictures

President Edgar Lungu and his entourage were guest of King Mswati at The Umhlanga Reed Dance is a traditional dance and ceremony this year.

The ceromony is where up to 40 000 Swazi maidens gather and dance for the Queen Mother. This Swazi cultural event is performed as a tribute to the Royal Family and dates back centuries in time.

Taking place over a week, normally the last in August, it is largely private, however its final two public days (normally a Sunday and Monday) are a spectacle that is unrivalled in Africa today.

Thousands upon thousands of maidens dress up in brightly coloured attire and sing, dance together as they deliver the reed or umlanga to the Royal Residence. The ceremony of is used as an opportunity of bonding with girls of similar ages from across the country.

he King sometimes makes use of the occasion to publicly court a prospective fiancee.

President Lungu and a team of his State House Advisors
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and King Mswati III watches the annual reed dance at Ludzidzi arena in Swaziland on Monday,September 3,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and King Mswati III watches the annual reed dance at Ludzidzi arena in Swaziland on Monday,September 3,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
Part of President Lungu’s entourage

Minister Lucky Mulusa
Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Kaizar Zulu at the Reed dance in Swaziland
Freedom Sikwazwe
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and King Mswati III watches the annual reed dance at Ludzidzi arena in Swaziland on Monday,September 3,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
President Lungu being interviewed while Kaizer Zulu listens
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and King Mswati III shares a light moment during the annual reed dance in Swaziland on Sunday,September 3,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017
Swazi maidens gather and dance for the Queen Mother.
Minister Lucky Mulusa
Some of President Lungu’s entourage at the Reed Dance Ceremony
Swazi maidens gather and dance for the Queen Mother.
  1. +9
    -2
    vote

    Well, some people call it culture or unrivaled ceremony, or tourism or whatever. To me this is some of the worst and disgusting visuals of old men I have ever. They are pathetic and am sure Mushota will ask for a bucket to throw up in.

    Maybe I live in a glass house too and should not throw stones, especially when we have those old women at Ncwala ceremony half naked

    All the same those parts of the ceremonies are disgusting and they better modernise them please and cover up please

  2. +2
    0
    vote

    I was hoping to see more of the reed dance maidens than the pot bellied, large breasted males displayed. There’s very little in the way of Reed Dance Photos and what is shown may well have been taken at the Inter Continental Hotel

    • +1
      0
      vote

      HIV mandatory test especially Chakolwa Kadansa Lungu and his wako ni wako criminal Kaizer Zulu…

  4. +1
    0
    vote

    What a share worst of our tax money.They are all a bunch of criminals.they just went there to see half naked women and drink Jameson ba pompwe…lol

  5. +5
    0
    vote

    As a fully fledged member of the African DICTATORS CLUB I am sure Lungu enjoyed having a holiday with one of the most corrupt and greedy heads of State in Africa. While Maswati has dozens of wives that each have huge houses, lots of flashy cars and bodyguards and servants, the rest of the people struggle for enough food to eat and die of AIDs. This is really the enslavement of a whole country just for the benifit of one man – Maswati.

    It that what Lungu aspires to? Are his heroes and role models Mugabe, Museveni and Maswati?

    A real DEMOCRAT would condemn the exploitation of the Swazi people and their lack of freedoms and basic rights. And boycott such events. But Lungu is too dull to understand that.

  6. 0
    -2
    vote

    Comments coming from the bloggers shows how backward some people are, whites walk with pants at the beaches and no one blames them.
    Our able Leaders wants to sell one of rich cultures you are busy condemning them, wise up men. Drop the blame culture and learn to appreciate what other people do. Its one of our rich cultures still celebrated by our own and you want them to change it to what?
    Those of you in diaspora as can be seen by the flags were you are sending messages from are fearing to blame the whites you have even opened full naked beaches and hotels, one of the female journalist is been shown on the sun newspaper full naked doing all sorts of antics and non of you is blaming that for fear of been deported. Grow up and appreciate / promote your on cultures wherever you are…

  8. +3
    0
    vote

    There is Lazy Lungu ..wasted jet fuel for this …am sure its his boss RB who told him to visit…what a useless man he is

  9. +2
    0
    vote

    I dont see the witch Wina in this. Or is she dancing somewhere else? Shame on this man Lungu who you all call a President. He has forgotten all the dignity that goes with the head of a State.

