President Edgar Lungu and his entourage were guest of King Mswati at The Umhlanga Reed Dance is a traditional dance and ceremony this year.
The ceromony is where up to 40 000 Swazi maidens gather and dance for the Queen Mother. This Swazi cultural event is performed as a tribute to the Royal Family and dates back centuries in time.
Taking place over a week, normally the last in August, it is largely private, however its final two public days (normally a Sunday and Monday) are a spectacle that is unrivalled in Africa today.
Thousands upon thousands of maidens dress up in brightly coloured attire and sing, dance together as they deliver the reed or umlanga to the Royal Residence. The ceremony of is used as an opportunity of bonding with girls of similar ages from across the country.
he King sometimes makes use of the occasion to publicly court a prospective fiancee.
As a fully fledged member of the African DICTATORS CLUB I am sure Lungu enjoyed having a holiday with one of the most corrupt and greedy heads of State in Africa. While Maswati has dozens of wives that each have huge houses, lots of flashy cars and bodyguards and servants, the rest of the people struggle for enough food to eat and die of AIDs. This is really the enslavement of a whole country just for the benifit of one man – Maswati.
It that what Lungu aspires to? Are his heroes and role models Mugabe, Museveni and Maswati?
A real DEMOCRAT would condemn the exploitation of the Swazi people and their lack of freedoms and basic rights. And boycott such events. But Lungu is too dull to understand that.
Comments coming from the bloggers shows how backward some people are, whites walk with pants at the beaches and no one blames them.
Our able Leaders wants to sell one of rich cultures you are busy condemning them, wise up men. Drop the blame culture and learn to appreciate what other people do. Its one of our rich cultures still celebrated by our own and you want them to change it to what?
Those of you in diaspora as can be seen by the flags were you are sending messages from are fearing to blame the whites you have even opened full naked beaches and hotels, one of the female journalist is been shown on the sun newspaper full naked doing all sorts of antics and non of you is blaming that for fear of been deported. Grow up and appreciate / promote your on cultures wherever you are…
