The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has dumped Mafro barely four months into their long-term contract with the Asian-based sports apparel maker.
FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said in a statement issued on Friday that FAZ was already in talks with alternative suitors.
Football House and Mafro signed a two-year deal last May after the end of their long-term relationship with Nike and brief flirtation with Kappa at the start of 2017.
“The contract between FAZ and MAFRO was based on the premise that either parties would meet their obligations to the other,” Katongo said.
“Despite agreement for the provision of playing kit and replica jerseys, MAFRO has only partially fulfilled its obligation with regard to playing kit and similarly not been able to meet their delivery schedule for replica kits.
“MAFRO is therefore in breach of contract by their failure to meet these and several other conditions set out.
“These matters have been brought to their attention and they have been given several opportunities to redress the situation to no avail.”
Katongo added that FAZ will also be seeking legal redress against Mafro for loss of business.
Watching the Zambia-Algeria match that was played in Lusaka last week, I noticed letters peeling off Stopilla Sunzu’s shirts. Please do not get another company that makes such sub-standard kits.
These contracts we sign with our eyes closed are dangerous. We may end up paying them instead. The choice for mafro was bad in the first place.
Good, that Mafro deal was a fraud, I wish we Addidas or Nike. Hopefully Nike could rethink their decision on Zambia as this is a new administration.
Kappa was also good.
I am from MAFRO their is no way we can fail to make tum skipas for AFRICANS its just that someone who i shall not name demanded alot of money from US and went further to ask us compromise on quality to increase his benefit. MAFRO is ready to go to court should they temper to do so
awe let’s try the golden age classic FILA.
Well done FAZ!! for dumping MAFRO. Please ensure you have read and understood the exit clause and you have a watertight case. and not cancel the contract because someone was refused a tip, and he influenced the cancellation of the contract.
I hope you learnt something, and will handle the next contract in a much professional way and ensure the football community in Zambia reap the benefits.
Well done? when its FAZ who brought these amateurs to dress our boys? Ala!
Mafulo where did Kamanga get these duds from? We he never heard them anywhere in the sports fulata niti
There must be corruption involved for a nonentity to start sponsoring a Jersey for one of Africa’s most active and visible national teams