Nine Major mines on the Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces have been migrated from manual monthly minerals production reporting to the electronic submission of reports on the Mineral Output Statistical Evaluation System (MOSES).

The migration of mines to electronic reporting is a major milestone achieved under the Mineral Value Chain Monitoring Project (MVCMP) and the Mineral Production Monitoring Support Project (MPMSP) that have been tasked to develop an integrated online Mineral Output Statistical Evaluation System (MOSES).

Speaking in Lusaka, Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Director of Minerals Development Mooya Lumamba says the nine mines starting from September 15, 2017 will no longer submit any manual monthly production reports.

The mines that have been migrated are Chibuluma Copper Mine, Chambishi Metals, Chambishi Copper Smelters, Luanshya Copper Mines, Lubambe Copper Mines, Lumwana Copper Mining, FQM Kalumbila Copper Mine, Sino Metals and NFCA Copper Mining Company.

According to Mr. Lumamba, the other three major mining companies; FQM Kansanshi Copper and Gold Mine, Konkola Copper Mines, and Mopani Copper Mine will be migrated to electronic reporting in October 2017.

And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner for Modernisation and Corporate Strategy Dingani Banda has applauded the migration of the nine major mining companies to electronic mineral production reporting.

Mr. Banda says this is a great milestone in achieving the Government’s objective of having an integrated electronic system for reporting production and issuance of export permit for the mining sector.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by MVCMP Communications Consultant Kunda Mwila.