Popular Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls announced yesterday that there will be a fourth Powerpuff Girl to join Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup in their quest to protect earth and entertain kids.

The as yet to be named Powerpuff Girl will be voiced by pianist, producer, and singer-songwriter Toya Delazy. The accomplished musician announced her involvement with a picture of her in the recording studio. She was all smiles in the photo, which also included a Powerpuff Girls poster in the background.

The official announcement of a new Powerpuff Girl joining the team came yesterday, with Cartoon Network teasing the reveal with only a silhouette. The official reveal was set for the new five part “Power of Four” mini movie, but footage of the new member hit the Internet as part of a Cartoon Network sizzle reel for upcoming episodes.

As for Delazy, she has already worked with Cartoon Network‘s Powerpuff Girls previously. She crafted the Powerpuff Girls theme song for Africa, and now she gets to join the show in a whole new way. She describes her music as a blend of Jazz, Electro, and Hip-Hop, which she has termed as JEHP

NME reports that Jamie Ondarza, senior vice-president at Turner Broadcasting in Southern Europe and Africa, stated: “Toya is definitely a perfect fit as the fourth Powerpuff Girl. She is confident, bubbly and quirky, all the values that we are familiar with, love and appreciate. We have a lot of surprises up our sleeves.”

The Powerpuff Girls have been a three woman team since their inception, so introducing a new member is a big deal to the Powerpuff fandom. Powerpuff Girls stars Amanda Leighton (Blossom), Kristen Li (Bubbles), and Natalie Palamides (Buttercup), along with Tom Kenny as the Mayor and narrator. This series is a reboot of the 1996 original run, which ran for 78 episodes.

The Powerpuff Girls is an American superhero animated television series created by animator Craig McCracken for Cartoon Network. The show centers on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three girls with superpowers, as well as their father, the brainy scientist Professor Utonium, who all live in the city of Townsville. The girls are frequently called upon by the town’s childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.

Source: Thecitizen