Vice President Inonge Wina has urged parents to take keen interest in the activities of their children.

Mrs. Wina says the recent reports of children engaging in illicit activities is of concern to government and is exhibiting moral decay.

She says it is the responsibility of parents to revisit the parental roles and guide children closely because they are the future generation.

Mrs. Wina was speaking during the recording of national address following reports of children engaging in illicit activities in Lusaka.

The Vice President said it is vital for every Zambian to realize that citizens only have one country that should not be destroyed through immoral acts and bad behavior.

Mrs. Wina has also urged local authorities to build social amenities that will help children build their creative minds.

She said local authorities should not rush to invade spaces meant for social recreation for economically viable activities.

Mrs Wina has further called on various stakeholders such as the church, civil society organsitions to join and build facilities that will create ventures that will allow children to be creative in a positive way.