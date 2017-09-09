UPND President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday afternoon met with Commonwealth Special Envoy Professor Ibrahim Gambari who is in the country as a mediator in the dialogue process.

The meeting took place after Professor Gambari called on Mr Hichilema in Lusaka.

During the closed door meeting, the UPND President reaffirmed his commitment to the process of dialogue.

He also stated that he is ready for dialogue and that Professor Gambari was welcome to Zambia.

Mr. Hichilema also used the opportunity to once again thank the church, civil society organizations and the Commonwealth for their efforts in fostering for dialogue, peace, stability and unity for national development.

And Professor Gambari expressed happiness at the willingness by the UPND President to begin the dialogue process.

Mr. Hichilema was accompanied to the meeting by party Vice President Dr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Secretary General, Mr. Stephen Katuka, Party National Chairperson, Ms. Mutale Nalumango and Party Information Chairperson Mr Charles Kakoma, Party International Relations Chairperson Mr Mulondwe Muzungu and senior citizen Ambassador Joe Mwale.

Others who accompanied Mr. Hichilema included the current and former UPND members of Parliaments among them Levy Ngoma, Douglas Syakalima, Ms. Rose Sakala, Gary Nkombo and Ms. Mary Chibwa.