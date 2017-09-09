UPND President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday afternoon met with Commonwealth Special Envoy Professor Ibrahim Gambari who is in the country as a mediator in the dialogue process.
The meeting took place after Professor Gambari called on Mr Hichilema in Lusaka.
During the closed door meeting, the UPND President reaffirmed his commitment to the process of dialogue.
He also stated that he is ready for dialogue and that Professor Gambari was welcome to Zambia.
Mr. Hichilema also used the opportunity to once again thank the church, civil society organizations and the Commonwealth for their efforts in fostering for dialogue, peace, stability and unity for national development.
And Professor Gambari expressed happiness at the willingness by the UPND President to begin the dialogue process.
Mr. Hichilema was accompanied to the meeting by party Vice President Dr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Secretary General, Mr. Stephen Katuka, Party National Chairperson, Ms. Mutale Nalumango and Party Information Chairperson Mr Charles Kakoma, Party International Relations Chairperson Mr Mulondwe Muzungu and senior citizen Ambassador Joe Mwale.
Others who accompanied Mr. Hichilema included the current and former UPND members of Parliaments among them Levy Ngoma, Douglas Syakalima, Ms. Rose Sakala, Gary Nkombo and Ms. Mary Chibwa.
Wrungu should apologise to HH thats all.
Next time I tell you someone from Chawama or Chipata should not be president of Zambia please pay attention.”
Abraham Lincoln one said he failed 7 times before he succeeded. It’s now how you fall it’s how you get up!
HH is 55 now – realistically his best chance may have gone or has it ?
I hold a PhD
BB2014,2016
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Edgar Museveni Lungu is learning the art and the science of repression very well.
Prof Gambari attests to that.
If UPND was food only dogs can eat. You insult judiciary and the government. Today he wants to reconcile with Lungu whom he has declared he is not a Republican president. Now on what basis will they dialogue? Indeed under five. They don’t even know damage control. I repeat if UPND was food only dogs can eat. Under 5
Including you and your family you can eat that food tomber know call
@ denkede
Which one qualifies as the crime:
a) insulting Judiciary;
b) corrupting Judiciary, or
c) been corrupt member of Judiciary?
It’s high time this chap came in line. As PF we are ready to go to the dialogue table.
Come 2021, we will vote PF.
Kaponya (HH) has realised that Zambia was functioning well in his absence. The majority Zambians know where to vote Pabwato.
(HH) no longer talks about the failed petition this is a good thing. Next time he should know better than to hire Jack “Preliminaries” Mumbwe
Jack “Preliminaries” Mumbwe
By the way, Nalumango is the only objective and rational person in UPND. She would make a damn good president
Next we will hear is Mr. Stephen Katuka and Mr Charles Kakoma saying that HH is not ready to start dialogue. Just wait and see, these two are always at changing statements.
Good start by HH and UPND. Focused, mature and no melodrama. In short, this is exemplary.
Now, lets wait and see how ECL and PF/MMD starts.
Already, the internal wrangles about Mr. Mutati are NOT exemplary. They are a clear sign of lack of confidence in ECL who appointed Mr. Mutati as Finance Minister without pre-conditions in the first place. This is melodrama already.
This under 5 president is not committed to dialogue. He was in SA antagonizing the president and the government. Please don’t give him space and let him continue ranting alone. The behaviour he has exhibited so far is that of unrepentant individual despite spending some days in prison.
Lets hear the petition first. It’s impossible to move forward without ascertaining who won the election.
THERE IS A LOT OF TELLING OF LIES BY UPND/HH. WHICH DIALOGUE ARE THEY COMMITTED TO? THEY CAN ONLY BE COMMITTED TO DIALOGUE IF A TONGA IS THE PRESIDENT. SO ALL THIS TALK ABOUT DIALOGUE IS A FLUKE. THE COMMONWEALTH SHOULD NOT EVEN BE WASTING TIME COMING TO ZAMBIA. ALL THAT HH NEEDS TO DO IS TO FOCUS ON THE 2021 ELECTIONS AND CHANGE HIS STRATEGY, GIVE CONVINCING REASONS WHY WE SHOULD VOTE FOR HIM. HE ALSO NEEDS TO COME CLEAN ON TONGA TRIBALISM AND THE ACTS OF ARSON THAT ROCKED THE NATION INCLUDING THE BURNING OF CITY MARKET. THERE ARE MANY SOULS OF POOR PERSONS SUFFERING BECAUSE OF THE TORCHING OF CITY MARKET WHICH WE ALL KNOW IS SHROUDED IN UPND/HH COLOURS.
How can he focus on 2021 when UPND are not allowed to meet their members. .?
Can you tell us why PF are demonstrating against mutati ,is it because he is not Bemba ?
@11 Wantanshi, petition? Whats that? Is it a sanitation bucket for UPNDonkeys?
PLEASE PROF GAMBARI, THAT MAN YOU ARE TALKING TO IS NOT POPULAR IN ZAMBIA. ZAMBIANS DO NOT LIKE HIM. THEY HAVE BEEN REJECTING HIM A RECORD 6 TIMES. HE IS A CRY BABY WHO WENT ROUND THE GLOBE TELLING LIES ABOUT THE STATE OF DEMOCRACY IN ZAMBIA. HIS LIES HAVE NOW COME TO HAUNT HIM AS THE TRUTH HAS NOW BEEN KNOWN GLOBALLY. AND PLEASE DO NOT BE CHEATED, HE IS NOT COMMITTED TO ANY DIALOGUE. EVEN IN 2021 HE WILL LOSE AGAIN , WILL PETITION AND CONTINUE MAKING THE SAME NOISE.PLEASE BE WARY OF SUCH POLITICAL CHARACTERS.
If he is not popular then why is lungu afraid of the petition ?
@Spaka like lilo DONT WORRY, THE BRITISH HC TO ZAMBIA HAS UPDATED THE LORD MAYOR OF LONDON ABOUT THE HAPPENINGS IN ZAMBIA. HE HAS ALSO TOLD HIM ABOUT THE “PROVOCATIVE” BEHAVIOUR OF HH IN MONGU AND PROBABLY SHOWN HIM THE VIDEO CAPTION. HE WILL PROBABLY SHOW HIM SOME BLOGS ON ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG FULL OF INSULTS FROM UPND.
That is good, the more people talk or complain or praise lungu to the west about Zambia , the more interest is payed to Zambia and lungu…it only means everyone is watching lungu and PF and their thuggish behaviour…….even start sending petitions to prais lungu ,it only means more poeple in the west will be paying closer attention to Zambia…..
It’s a win win situation for a free and fair democratic Zambia,
@Spaka like lilo. THAT IS EXACTLY THE PROBLEM WITH HH. WINNING ELECTIONS DOES NOT DEPEND ON THE SIZE OF THE RALLY OR HOW MANY CROWDS ATTEND YOUR RALLY. YOU MUST HAVE LEARNT THIS FROM THE TWO PREVIOUS ELECTIONS. HH CAN MAKE HIS MESSAGE HEARD THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA, MUVI TV, ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG, “THANKS GIVING RALLIES” ETC. WE ALL KNOW HH. IF HE HAS ANYTHING NEW, WE WILL STILL GET IT.
AND ABOUT MUTATI, THAT IS PURELY A PF MATTER. THEY ARE EXERCISING THEIR INTERNAL DEMOCRACY AND THE ABLE LEADERSHIP OF PF WILL HANDLE SUCH SMALL MATTERS COMPETENTLY.
If winning does not depend on size of rallies etc , why is lungu and the PF police stoping UPND from mobilising ?
If mutati was Bemba it is safe to say there would be no such demonstrations….
2021
UPNDonkeys presidential candidate: underfive
Running mate: Mmusi Maimane (“president” of DA)
Deputy running mate:Geofrey Bwalya Mwamba (first vice president of UPNDonkeys, former running mate 2016?
Ba chembele ba terrible why are you so worried about UPND ?