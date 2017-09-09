The opposition united party for national development (UPND) says they will only take the 40 days prayer and fasting period seriously when they are officially communicated to.
The National House of Prayer board has announced a 40-day period of prayer and fasting starting Saturday September 9 to October 18 which is a National Day of Prayer and Fasting.
Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the National House of Prayer Dr. Bishop Joshua Banda says the 40-day Period will be dedicated to praying and fasting for the promotion of peace and reconciliation in the country.
But UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka has said in an interview that the party was not officially communicated top on this, and therefore it will not take it seriously.
And when asked whether they will join in the prayer and fasting program when officially communicated to by the organizers, Mr. Katuka says the party will have to make a decision on that aspect.
