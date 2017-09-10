I think the Pf government owe the Zambian people an explanation
“President Lungu commissioned the US$1.2 billion construction of the 321km Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway” Daily Mail.
The usual old story “you can’t compare America and Zambia,” will not cut it. You need to give us some facts or this project should not go ahead. Yes , I do understand we need that road, but we can do it much cheaper than that. Unless corruption is involved and you are telling us to look the other way.
By R.Makolonyi
We sincerely look forward to hearing from the people we elected to look after the affairs of the Zambian people to explain why our roads absurdly cost so much.
These people who steal never seem to get enough. Thy always want more. As a result, this country will never develop.
1.THE QUESTION SHOULD BE DIRECTED TOWARDS THOSE WHO CONSTRUCT ROADS, WHY DO THSY CHARGE US MORE?
2. ALSO USE A COUNTRY IN THE SAME SUB-REGION
3. WHAT ABOUT THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH SUCH A PROJECT IN ZAMBIA VS USA.
4. IN KASEMPA, TOMATO COSTS K5 WHILE IN SOLWEZI THE SAME AMOUNT OF TOMATO COSTS K2, WHY?
The escalated or high cost for the construction of these roads is because Zambia doesn’t have money but uses the Chinese firms, Avic International and China Jianxi) to not only construct but secure expensive financing from state owned Chinese banks and corporations.