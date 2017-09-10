I think the Pf government owe the Zambian people an explanation

“President Lungu commissioned the US$1.2 billion construction of the 321km Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway” Daily Mail.

The usual old story “you can’t compare America and Zambia,” will not cut it. You need to give us some facts or this project should not go ahead. Yes , I do understand we need that road, but we can do it much cheaper than that. Unless corruption is involved and you are telling us to look the other way.

By R.Makolonyi

