Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has announced plans to set up an infrastructure fund.
Mr. Mutati says the fund will be used for investment in sectors that include agriculture, industry and infrastructure.
The Minister of Finance has explained that the fund will be set up using resources from the pension scheme among other financial resources to be pooled together.
Mr. Mutati has emphasised that poverty can largely be reduced through economic growth and high investments that create jobs.
He said this during a meeting with South African Deputy Minister of Finance Sfiso Buthelezi and officials from South African funding agencies that include the Land Bank, Government Technical Advisory Board and Public Investment Corporation.
And Mr. Mutati has called for enhanced trade opportunities between Zambia and South Africa.
He outlined that Zambia seeks to learn more from South Africa in the area of financing with interest in taxation and its implementation of the Public Private Partnerships as a source of funding for development projects.
And South African Deputy Minister of Finance Sfiso Buthelezi said time has come for Zambia and South Africa to deepen economic relations for the benefit of the people in the two countries.
Mr. Buthelezi said the political history between the two nations provides a good foundation for improved economic relations and ultimately dealing with the challenge of unemployment, inequality and poverty.
He also expressed concern at the low intra Africa trade volumes which stand at about 16 percent compared to the European Union whose intra-regional trade volumes is double at about 30 percen
Infrasture development using pension fund? OK!
They need to start with accountability. There is just way too much misuse and misappropriation of taxpayers money.
Mutati why dont you address the elephant in the room?
People want to know – are you with us or are you still fornicating with MMD in the long run?
Which is which?
I hold a Phd from the University of Glasgow ( a top 10 best University in the world!)
Thanks
BB2014,2016
so the money you tax me is not planned for,apart from plunder.
Infrastructure Fund to make the $1.2bn fraud of Lusaka -Ndola dual carriageway more permanent?
Another “Zam-Troup” account in offing? Let’s wait & see
How will a return on investment be achieved on infrastructure investment… investment in infrastructure should be coming from income tax company tax mining royalties etc.
chipante pante Zambia Limited
This is a disaster in the making – using pension funds to fund for projects where the money has been stolen !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!