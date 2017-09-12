Videos and Audios Tourist Expedition vehicle on the streets of Zambia September 12, 2017 7 100 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
Welcome To Zambia The Real Africa
Ahh my Zambia , no sidewalks ,no orderly traffic and traders ,waterponds and garbage everywhere.
Yaba, some of these tuma countries.
THIS IS TRULY THIRD WORLD COUTNRY
Well, where is Longacres, Kabulonga, Mandahill area, Arcades area, waterfalls area, UNZA area, Cairo road, where is the newly constructed society business park, where is Levy mall, Waterfalls area etc? Some Zambians are so negative about their country.
Good video if you look at it objectively though in some instances comments were negatively overboard. For a third world country we’re not doing badly.Could be worse in other countries. We love a bit of mad and some pot holes here and there. They serve as speed traps and add some driving experience and excitement. I just love it when I visit my Zambia away from the concrete jungle. Overall no one can dispute the fact that Zambia is naturally an amazing country destination though we could do better.
Rubbish! is this all Zambia has to offer? If you’ve not traveled the world you will always believe that things like potholes are only found in Africa.. New York has plenty of them