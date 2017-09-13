A male adult aged 62 of unknown residence has jumped from one of the floors at Findeco house and fell on a balcony and died instantly.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said this occurred yesterday at 17: 20 hours, affirming that the deceased was found with a smashed head, fractured legs and hands.

Ms. Katongo says the body of the deceased has already been picked and deposited in the University Teaching hospital (UTH) mortuary.

And Ms. Katongo says the particulars of the deceased person have been established based on the driving license but has been withheld until the next of kin is informed.

