A male adult aged 62 of unknown residence has jumped from one of the floors at Findeco house and fell on a balcony and died instantly.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said this occurred yesterday at 17: 20 hours, affirming that the deceased was found with a smashed head, fractured legs and hands.
Ms. Katongo says the body of the deceased has already been picked and deposited in the University Teaching hospital (UTH) mortuary.
And Ms. Katongo says the particulars of the deceased person have been established based on the driving license but has been withheld until the next of kin is informed.
No, it’s not poverty at all. The emotional mental weakness finally got to his mind. Poverty is everywhere and worse off here in the sates but it hidden. American commit suicide over issues related to just being upset of petty things that you would laugh of in Zed.
Can you people stop commenting and allow the authorities to investigate the matter?
I remember witnessing such an incident some time back. Why do people take their lives in such ways. Life is full of challenges or ups and downs and one needs to be have a strong will to live on. We all have pressure of one sort or another. Any may be our man was tired of facing the realities of life.
Here we go again in our judgemental Zambian ways !! Speculations before an inquest takes place to determine the reasons behind the death / suicide. Try being empathic and sensitive please. It may not be politically motivated at all , most suicides are personal and unless you knew him personally, you’ll never know what he was going through.
If this man jumped to his death on grounds that his terminal benefits amounting to only K16,000 were delayed, makes very sad reading.
You have not informed the next of kin BUT you are graphically detailing how ” the deceased was found with a smashed head, fractured legs and hands”…how did you conclude he jumped.
Sad.
So sad!!!