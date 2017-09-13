United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament for Nkeyema Constituency in Western Province Kapelwa Mbangweta says he is skeptical whether Government will implement the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) which President Edgar Lungu launched in June this year.

Speaking when he featured on the People’s Debate Programme on Pan African Radio yesterday, Mbangweta said despite the 7NDP being an aspiring blueprint to give Zambia a facelift the PF led government may fail in the implementation process.

Mbangweta further stated that the PF have made a number of promises to Zambians which have not been fulfilled.

“Iam skeptical whether Government will implement the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) which President Edgar Lungu launched in June this year” Mbangweta said

Meanwhile Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa was recently reported having said that the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) will build on key reforms that recognize the needs of Zambians.

Mr. Mulusa said among the key reforms that the plan prioritises is decentralization and the ongoing reforms in public service management.

Mr. Mulusa stated that the Ministry will continue to ensure that there is social accountability in the process of development as a way of promoting citizen participation.