United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament for Nkeyema Constituency in Western Province Kapelwa Mbangweta says he is skeptical whether Government will implement the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) which President Edgar Lungu launched in June this year.
Speaking when he featured on the People’s Debate Programme on Pan African Radio yesterday, Mbangweta said despite the 7NDP being an aspiring blueprint to give Zambia a facelift the PF led government may fail in the implementation process.
Mbangweta further stated that the PF have made a number of promises to Zambians which have not been fulfilled.
“Iam skeptical whether Government will implement the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) which President Edgar Lungu launched in June this year” Mbangweta said
Meanwhile Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa was recently reported having said that the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) will build on key reforms that recognize the needs of Zambians.
Mr. Mulusa said among the key reforms that the plan prioritises is decentralization and the ongoing reforms in public service management.
Mr. Mulusa stated that the Ministry will continue to ensure that there is social accountability in the process of development as a way of promoting citizen participation.
It would be nice if he would provide facts as to why the 7NDP wouldn’t work and provide a better solution, rather than politic and dismiss it with opinions
It might work if all were working together in concert. The governing of the country has been delegated to one person: Mutati. What the rest of the minions does to justify their extravagant salaries is hard to tell.
This government has a tendency of doing things just as public shows without deep understanding and laying down of serious implementation network on the ground. Just like the fanfare of signing the amended constitution where the whole country was called to Heroes stadium, PF was within a few months, the first to disregard the provisions of that very document they launched. Even the Speaker ignored the amended constitution and up to now he is still there enjoying his job.
2013 or about that time: hh-“PF has failed, totally, totally failed!”
DO YOU HONESTLY BELIEVE ANYTHING POSITIVE CAN COME OUT OF upnd ABOUT THE PF??????