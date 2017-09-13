The Zambia All Parties Parliamentarians on Population and Development-ZAPAD-says the country’s fertility trends in urban areas have gone down from 7 children per family in 1970 to 5 children per family as of 2013.
The trend has remained constant in rural areas because people have not fully internalised family planning.
ZAPAD Chairperson Jonas Chanda disclosed this on arrival in New Delhi, India.
Dr Chanda is in India to attend a three-day conference dubbed “enhancing the role of Parliamentarians in the interlinkage between population issues and the 2030 agenda for sustainable development part 3.”
Dr. Chanda, who is also Parliamentary Committee on Health Chairperson, says Zambia has put in place measures to benefit from the population dividends through investment in health, education and employment.
The Bwana Mkubwa Lawmaker said Parliamentarians are lobbying for aggressive actions on family planning because it is both a health and a development issue.
Dr. Chanda said the Parliamentarians want to join hands in working with Government to decentralise policies on family planning because the dependence ratio on the well to do is very high.He also said it is sad that 16000 girls, on average, drop out of school every year due to early pregnancies.
Dr. Chanda said ZAPAD is advocating that Government implements policies which are already in place to curb pregnancies related to school drop outs.This is contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.
[ZNBC]
Population control is a scheme by the west to keep Africa from becoming powerful.We all know the West and Far East have aging populations.Look at Japan ( more old people than young people such that it’s an economic crisis because they do not have the productive age group) the same thing happening to China that even changed its one child policy.Dr.Chanda be careful how you promote these things .Have you assessed the impact it will have on Zambia in 50 years time? Leave our rural women to keep producing Zambians ,us urban women have already blundered.
5 children per couple in this impoverished economy is still too much. No wonder the stunting rate is 50% off all children 5 yrs and below in Zambia, one of the highest in the world. Malnutrition is rife, school dropout rate is high, health services are inadequate and unemployment is too high. Why would one even want children and 5 of them in this environment?
I can always count on lindiwe for an insightful view of things. This is another useless PhD preaching population control and family planning things when they have no clue where all these things started from. Does he know about margaret sanger and the eugenics population control tool instituted by these NAZI recaists. but of course so long as he is given that title as ba Dr.So and so he is content and will regurgitate their nonsense. what he has failed to do is ground the research and its impact on zambia. uluse ine these poor africans. problem is that we are not reading. we are just watching, desperate housewives and empire chapwa.
Why have a lot of kids when you cannot treat, love and care for them right. Most parents dont know how to
respect their kids, and as a result they grow up dis-respecting themselves and others. Evil of the highest order. 2 Children per couple should be the new law.